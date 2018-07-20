First ‘Young Justice: Outsiders’ Trailer Reunites the Title Heroes Against a Ton of Villains

0

Last year at San Diego Comic-Con, DC Entertainment / Warner Bros. Animation fired up the hype machine for the return of Young Justice. Originally running from 2010 to 2013, the action series centered on the younger heroic counterparts to the well-known Justice Leaguers before it was suddenly cancelled. But now, thanks to the upcoming DC Universe streaming service a third season, Young Justice: Outsiders, is on the way.

Today, fans got their first looks at both new and returning characters coming to the superhero show thanks to the series’ first trailer. Showrunners Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti, along with art director Phil Bourassa‘s work can be seen in motion at long last! Now, it’s worth mentioning that this five-minute trailer spends the first three minute recapping the twisting, turning, and often shocking events of the original series before diving into the new adventures, so if you haven’t watched Young Justice before, you might want to skip it until you’re caught up.

Check out the first trailer for Young Justice: Outsiders below:

The show’s heroes, seen above from left to right, include Static, a new take on Kid Flash, Robin, Wonder Girl, Spoiler, Blue Beetle, the all-new character Thirteen, Arrowette, Arsenal, and Beast Boy. This time around, Aqualad has a beard–as glimpsed in the above trailer–as he reteams with Superboy and Artemis for a tough job, at Nighwing’s request. The mission in question is to break up a metahuman trafficking ring in Markovia. DC Comics fans will recognize the Markov family, though their alter-egos haven’t arrived just yet.

The 26 episodes of Season 3 should hopefully lead to Season 4 and even a Season 5, since the producers have plenty of ideas for the stories to come. This could just be the flagship series for DC’s streaming service, even if the live-action shows get the lion’s share of the attention at the moment.

