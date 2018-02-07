Exclusive: First ‘Youth & Consequences’ Clip Reveals Anna Akana’s YouTube Red Series

0

As YouTube Red continues to expand its original content, it’s (smartly) looking to feature some of YouTube’s biggest stars. In Youth & Consequences, Anna Akana (who is also currently on Comedy Central’s Corporate) takes the lead as a savvy high school Queen Bee who schemes to get power and to wield it in ways that serve her best. And while that could come off as the hollow work of a teenage psychopath, Akana gives her character Farrah a lot of heart through a genuine desire to do right by her school and her friends.

It’s the same spirit that runs through our exclusive clip from the 8-episode series, which sees Farrah’s pick for student government, Grace (Piper Curda), giving a rousing speech to the “nobodies” of Central Rochester High, to the appreciation of everyone — including the popular clique. Those dynamics (including storylines about transgender students, teen suicide, family dysfunction, and female friendships) are all part of the show’s desire to investigate every aspects of modern teenage life.

In addition to Akana, Youth & Consequences stars Marcia Cross (Desperate Housewives) as Principal Cowher, Carey Elwes (The Princess Bride) as Farrah’s father, as well as Sean Grandillo (The Real O’Neals), Kara Royster (Pretty Little Liars), Savannah Jayde (Big time Rush) and Sophie Reynolds (Gamer’s Guide To Everything). Check out the clip below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Youth & Consequences, which is set to debut this spring — you can also find the first images from the series below:

YOUTH & CONSEQUENCES is an eight-episode teen dramedy from The Mark Gordon Company starring YouTube sensation Anna Akana (Miss 2059, Ant-Man, Stitchers) streaming on YouTube Red this Spring. The series is a clever, biting commentary on the seemingly life-or-death stakes of life in high school, as seen through the eyes of “Farrah Cutney” (Akana), whose power at Central Rochester High is absolute. She is a fixer, trendsetter, and master of her domain, but as her rivals rise, Farrah learns that the one thing harder than obtaining absolute power is keeping it. Marcia Cross (Desperate Housewives, Melrose Place) will guest star in a recurring role as “Principal Cowher,” along with Cary Elwes (The Art of More, The Princess Bride) as “Joel Cutney.” The series was created and written by Jason Ubaldi (All Night).