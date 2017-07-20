5 Indie YouTube Animators Poised for Mainstream Success

0

During my recent visit to RTX 2017, Rooster Teeth’s annual expo that celebrates all things TV, movies, games, and the Internet, I had a chance to sit down with some of the most talented, unique, and provocative indie animators working on YouTube today. These artists and their teams boast online communities of hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of fans and their many videos have been viewed millions of times over the years. But while they’re certainly enjoying their online celebrity status and fan support, they continue to reinvent themselves with the hope of reaching new audiences and improving their artistic range.

I would not be surprised if any of the artists in this spotlight found their way into mainstream popularity before long. The talent is certainly there, as is the awareness in online communities; all it takes is the right opportunity to take them from YouTube fame to household name. And all of them are poised to do just that. Here’s a look at the folks I had the pleasure to chat with:

ExplosmEntertainment – Dave McElfatrick , Kris Wilson and Rob DenBleyker , the minds behind Cyanide & Happiness , bring this popular guilty pleasure toon to nearly 7.4 million subscribers.

– , and , the minds behind , bring this popular guilty pleasure toon to nearly 7.4 million subscribers. TheOdd1sOut – Relative newcomer James Rallison uses his Oddlings to tell animated tales from his childhood and daily life experiences for more than 3.5 million subscribers.

– Relative newcomer uses his Oddlings to tell animated tales from his childhood and daily life experiences for more than 3.5 million subscribers. How It Should Have Ended – This self-explanatory video series from Daniel Baxter and Tina Alexander pokes fun at popular movies for their 7 million-plus subscribers.

– This self-explanatory video series from and pokes fun at popular movies for their 7 million-plus subscribers. FlashGitz – Tom Hinchliffe and Don Greger provide their 1.6 million-plus subscribers with edgy, provocative, NSFW toons like “Racist Mario.”

– and provide their 1.6 million-plus subscribers with edgy, provocative, NSFW toons like “Racist Mario.” OnlyLeigh – Leigh Lahav brings her 369,000+ subscribers unique takes on pop culture icons and has a secret passion for stop-motion animation.

Be sure to take a look at the interviews below. You might find your favorite artist or even discover a channel that becomes your new obsession!