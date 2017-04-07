New Images Tease YouTube Red Originals ‘DanTDM Creates a Big Scene’ and ‘Kings of Atlantis’

0

Today, YouTube Red is rolling out a pair of kid-friendly series that hail from some of the online giant’s most popular content creators: DanTDM‘s DanTDM Creates a Big Scene and TheAtlanticCraft‘s Kings of Atlantis. Both projects grew out of the wildly popular and creative Minecraft community but turn their focus in new directions, with DanTDM’s idea becoming more of a variety show while the story of underwater princes Joe and Cody go in a more traditionally animated series direction. You can check out my reviews of both series here along with exclusive clips from their premiers. Or, subscribers can head on over to YouTube and the YouTube Kids app to check them out right now!

Additionally, here’s a preview of other new series coming from YouTube Red in the near future:

Fruit Ninja: Frenzy Force: Four Fruit Ninjas set up a juice stand as a front for the messiest secret service in the world. The new Fruit Ninja characters—Seb, Niya, Peng, and Ralph come together to fight the evil forces if Durien Grey and the Deep Fried Samurai. They will use their Juice Jitsu skills (and perhaps some help from their own Sensei) to prevail. Hyperlinked: This series is inspired by a true story and stars music sensation L2M. It follows five girls as they come together to create their own website by girls for girls. They also must navigate everyday tween issues involving friends and relationships.

Here’s a look at the synopsis for YouTube Red’s DanTDM Creates a Big Scene:

DanTDM Creates a Big Scene features DanTDM and his lively group of animated friends as they battle mayhem and misadventure to keep their brand new live show on the road. Each episode follows their behind-the-scenes exploits as they learn new skills, overcome challenges and find that putting on an epic show isn’t quite as easy as it looks. The program is a mix of live action and animation and co-stars Danielle Tabor as Eve, who also appeared as Angelina Johnson in the first three Harry Potter movies. Additionally, DanTDM’s two adorable pugs, who often make cameos on his YouTube channel, are also featured in the program as animated characters of themselves!

And here’s the synopsis for Kings of Atlantis:

Kings of Atlantis is a thrilling, fun, and epic animated series that follows two deposed, young monarchs of the vast underwater city of Atlantis, Cody and Joe, as they seek to overthrow the brutal usurper of their kingdom, reclaim their birthright, and protect their people from his cruel reign. They are brothers, pranksters, and soon to be heroes! The series features YouTubers Cody and Joe of the immensely popular TheAtlanticCraft MineCraft channel that boasts more than 4 million subscribers as the voices of the young monarchs. Look out for the premiere of the series launching on April 7, 2017!

All series will be available on YouTube and the YouTube Kids app for YouTube Red subscribers. Take a look at some new images for DanTDM Creates a Big Scene and Kings of Atlantis below, along with the shows’ trailers.