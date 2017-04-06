YouTube Red Series Review: DanTDM and TheAtlanticCraft Set a New Standard

0

YouTube Red, YouTube’s paid streaming subscription service, aims to capitalize on the popularity of some of the content giant’s most famous and productive creators, allowing them to make new, original series that are at home and on-brand online. Case in point, two new series aimed at younger audiences that make their debut online tomorrow from fan-favorite Minecraft content creators, DanTDM and TheAtlanticCraft.

First up from DanTDM is his new series DanTDM Creates a Big Scene, which features the title personality otherwise known as Dan Middleton alongside his animated friends–and Danielle Tabor as Eve–in a variety show of sorts. The more traditional animated action-adventure series Kings of Atlantis follows the journey of the title characters, Cody and Joe, through their stunning, stylized world. In addition to reviews of both of these series, we also have exclusive looks at both of them before their premieres this Friday.

Here’s a look at the synopsis for YouTube Red’s DanTDM Creates a Big Scene:

DanTDM Creates a Big Scene features DanTDM and his lively group of animated friends as they battle mayhem and misadventure to keep their brand new live show on the road. Each episode follows their behind-the-scenes exploits as they learn new skills, overcome challenges and find that putting on an epic show isn’t quite as easy as it looks. The program is a mix of live action and animation and co-stars Danielle Tabor as Eve, who also appeared as Angelina Johnson in the first three Harry Potter movies. Additionally, DanTDM’s two adorable pugs, who often make cameos on his YouTube channel, are also featured in the program as animated characters of themselves!

And here’s the synopsis for Kings of Atlantis: