Exclusive ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Blu-ray Special Features Clip Revisits Yugi’s Drawing of Exodia

A little over 20 years ago, writer/illustrator Kazuki Takahashi brought Yu-Gi-Oh! to life in manga form. The story followed a young puzzle-solver and card game-player named Yugi Mutou who accidentally invoked the ancient spirit of a master gambler. Together with his friends, Yugi has survived numerous games of chance, skill, luck, and even death over the years, but their latest test is about to arrive on Blu-ray and DVD in Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions.

To celebrate the animated feature film’s arrival on home video, I’m thrilled to bring you an exclusive look at a clip from the movie’s Special Features section. This clip has Yugi’s English language cast actor Dan Green sharing one of his favorite memories from the early days of Yu-Gi-Oh!. This is a nice hit of nostalgia for longtime fans of the series and teases just a bit of what’s to come in the full Blu-ray. Keep an eye out for my review in the next few days!

You can pick up the movie on Digital HD now; the Blu-ray and DVD versions are available on Tuesday, June 27th. Check our our exclusive reveal of this clip from the Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions Blu-ray:

Here’s the official synopsis:

The stakes have never been higher; the rivalries never as fierce; the risks never so great. One wrong move, one card short, and it’s “game over” for good. A decade in the making, Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions features new designs and an all-new story from the original creator of the global phenomenon, Kazuki Takahashi. His masterful tale features anime’s most beloved characters in their long-awaited return: Yugi Muto, Seto Kaiba, and their faithful friends Joey Wheeler, Tristan Taylor, Téa Gardner, and Bakura.

