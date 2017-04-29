This Week in Animation: ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions’ Coming to Home Video

0

In This Week in Animation, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

We covered a lot of animation news on the site this week, so be sure to take a look at all the bullet points below for everything from Netflix’s new series Spirit Riding Free to news on Frozen 2 and a bunch of coverage of Pixar’s upcoming film, Cars 3. As for what we didn’t get to this week, there’s a new Yu-Gi-Oh! movie coming to Blu-ray that should have fans pretty excited. Fans of the crazy anime series Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure might be interested to know that a new trailer for Takashi Miike‘s live-action film recently debuted.

In TV Land, Steven Universe returns to Cartoon Network this May with all-new episodes, along with some of the best animated programming you’ll find out there. And though Star Wars Rebels is coming to a close this fall with Season 4, you can get a taste of what’s to come thanks to an interview with Tiya Sircar, the voice of Sabine. Also, if you’re interested in picking up Justice League Action on Digital HD or checking out a selection of Studio Ghibli films in theaters this year, we have some good news for you!

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!