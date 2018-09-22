This Week in Animation: All 12 Episodes of ‘Yuri!!! on ICE’ Coming to Theaters Next Month

0

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Be the First to Binge ‘Yuri!!! on ICE’ at the Movies with Crunchyroll

Yuri!!! on ICE is back to sweep you off your skates for one special night – only in theaters! Relive Yuri and Victor’s journey to figure skating greatness over the series’ 12 episodes. It’s the ultimate binge opportunity for one of the most beloved series in sports anime history! The four-hour-and-fifteen-minute event from Crunchyroll and Fathom Events arrives in theaters October 13th.

After suffering a humiliating loss at the Grand Prix Final, Japanese skater Yuri Katsuki is ready to hang up his skates forever. Taking time off the ice, he re-evaluates his passion, only to go home without medals, confidence, or reason to return to the rink. That is until his idol, Victor Nikiforov, appears with a surprising offer–he wants to coach Yuri!

This news doesn’t sit well with others in the skating world, and Yuri must prove that he’s worthy of Victor’s attention–by facing Russia’s rising star, Yuri Plisetsky. With new routines and Victor’s undying support, Yuri will discover more about himself and his feelings within.

With Victor close by his side, Yuri will find the true meaning of victory! Get your tickets here!