First Look at Zac Efron in Harmony Korine’s ‘The Beach Bum’

Harmony Korine made a splash in 2012 with his outlandish film Spring Breakers, which followed a group of college girls so desperate to go on Spring Break that they started committing crimes and then teamed up with a drug dealer named Alien (a scenery chewing James Franco). Korine’s been mostly quiet since then, but his new film, The Beach Bum, is set to arrive this year, and now we have the first images of Zac Efron in the movie:

.@ZacEfron in Harmony Korine’s stoner comedy The Beach Bum – I AM SO EXCITED FOR THIS! pic.twitter.com/lSc4d2hxGD — Angie (@nyefrongirls) February 10, 2018

As you can see, Korine has lost none of his bombastic aesthetic, and kudos to Efron for going along with the ride. Although he still takes jobs like in Baywatch, you can see that he’s an actor who really tries to challenge himself and take on interesting roles. He’s definitely come a long way from his High School Musical days, and while he’s still made some missteps like The Paperboy and Dirty Grandpa, he’s also doing good work in the Neighbors films and The Greatest Showman. Here’s hoping that The Beach Bum is another success for him.

Plot details are still scarce, but early synopses say the film follows “rebellious stoner named Moondog (McConaughey) who lives life by his own rules.” Efron will play a character called “Flicker” because this is a Harmony Korine movie and of course he does.

There’s no release date yet for The Beach Bum, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see it pop up on the festival circuit at either Cannes or TIFF. As for Efron, he’s currently taking on a risky role by playing serial killer Ted Bundy in the upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Presumably, these movies will feature significantly less singing than The Greatest Showman or the High School Musical movies.