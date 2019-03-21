Exclusive: Zach Braff to Direct ‘The Secret Ingredients of Rocket Cola’; Florence Pugh Circling

0

Zach Braff is set to direct The Secret Ingredients of Rocket Cola for Escape Artists, and Florence Pugh is attached to star, multiple sources tell Collider.

Braff will direct from an original screenplay by Mike Vukadinovich (Beetlejuice 2) that was voted to the 2014 Black List, so the script is highly regarded in industry circles. It gives Braff an opportunity to show what he can do with an epic love story that is of considerably greater scope and scale than Garden State.

The film, which takes places over decades, follows twin brothers with opposite personalities who are separated at a young age and go on to live drastically different lives. Eventually, they reunite in an effort to save the company Rocket Cola despite their love of the same woman.

Pugh is currently attached to play the female lead, but she’s in talks to join Marvel’s Black Widow movie, which isn’t exactly a short shoot, so her ultimate participation will likely depend on when Braff is able to start production. As of now, there is no start date, at least not one I could confirm. Still, this is shaping up to be Braff’s next project, as casting for the two male leads is currently underway.

Todd Black, Steve Tisch and Jason Blumenthal are producing under their Escape Artists banner along with Liza Chasin, the veteran producer who recently left Working Title. My Week With Marilyn helmer Simon Curtis was previously circling the project back in April 2017.

After earning raves for his directorial debut Garden State, Braff went on to write and direct the quirky dramedy Wish I Was Here, as well as direct New Line’s heist comedy Going in Style. As an actor, he’ll soon be seen in the indie drama Percy alongside Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci. He’s represented by CAA and Management 360, and a representative for the actor did not respond to a request for comment.

Pugh recently starred in MGM’s wrestling movie Fighting With My Family, Netflix’s historical drama Outlaw King and AMC’s limited series The Little Drummer Girl. She next stars in Ari Aster‘s horror movie Midsommar and Greta Gerwig‘s drama Little Women. She’s repped by WME and Curtis Brown Group.