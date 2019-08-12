Zack Snyder Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Shot of ‘Army of the Dead’ as Filming Continues

0

Director Zack Snyder is back for Army of the Dead, and this time he’s pulling director of photography duties, too. The Netflix horror-thriller, which sees a group of well-trained mercenaries risking a mission into the zombie-infested quarantine zone of Las Vegas to pull off a heist, is currently in production. Snyder shared a behind-the-scenes shot from the set and showed off the custom-made RED Digital cameras he’ll be using as both director and cinematographer on the shoot. Snyder also has a story credit and wrote the screenplay with Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) and Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum).

Snyder’s cast of Army of the Dead features Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, Garret Dillahunt, Raül Castillo, Chris D’Elia, and Ana de la Reguera, who were all previously revealed in the film’s first ensemble photo. The Netflix movie doesn’t have a release date just yet, but with filming underway, we can probably expect it sometime in 2020. It’ll be Snyder’s first time back behind the camera since Justice League, and a return to the zombie genre following 2004’s Dawn of the Dead remake. It’s also Snyder’s first tweet for the film and his first post at all since March. Now that the movie is in production, hopefully we can look forward to a lot more behind-the-scenes shots in the months ahead.

Check out Snyder’s behind-the-scenes shot from Army of the Dead below:

Want to say a special thank you to Jarred Land at Red Digital Cinema for building our amazing cameras. They're killing it. #reddigitalcinema #8k #AOTD pic.twitter.com/P9AnTvQOfZ — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) August 11, 2019

