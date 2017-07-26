Movie Talk: ‘Wonder Woman 2′ Gets 2019 Release Date; Zack Snyder’s DCEU Future in Doubt

Facebook Messenger

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, July 26th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
  • Wonder Woman 2 announced for December 2019; Patty Jenkins in negotiations to return
  • Zack Snyder and David Ayer’s DCEU future up in the air
  • Channing Tatum top choice for Van Helsing in Dark Universe
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
