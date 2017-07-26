Movie Talk: ‘Wonder Woman 2′ Gets 2019 Release Date; Zack Snyder’s DCEU Future in Doubt

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, July 26th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Jeremy Jahns, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Wonder Woman 2 announced for December 2019; Patty Jenkins in negotiations to return
- Zack Snyder and David Ayer’s DCEU future up in the air
- Channing Tatum top choice for Van Helsing in Dark Universe
- Olympus Has Fallen sequel Angel Has Fallen in the works with director Ric Roman Waugh
- Rick Famuyiwa in talks to direct Son of Shaolin
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions