Movie Talk: Zack Snyder Was Reportedly Fired from ‘Justice League’

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Clarke Wolfe, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Mashable’s Josh L. Dickey took to social media to reveal that Zack Snyder was fired from Justice League in January or February of 2017 by Warner Bros.
- THR is reporting that Michael Fassbender has been cast in a feature film sequel to David Sandberg‘s action-comedy Kung Fury. Sandberg will also star in and produce under his Laser Unicorns banner.
- Deadline reports that Fox has hired Brian Michael Bendis to write the Kitty Pryde solo film that Tim Miller is directing. Collider broke the news that this film was happening in January. The codename for the film is “143” which may be a reference to issue number 143 of the Uncanny X-Men comic book series.
- Switch the Script: Host Mark Ellis pitches on the idea that Thanos should have been the actual villain in Avengers: Age of Ultron.
- Deadline is reporting that the film budget for Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman is well over $125M and looks to be more in the $140M range. It could end up being Scorsese’s most expensive movie ever.
- Blumhouse took to their social media to announce that Chris Columbus will be writing and directing an adaptation of Scott Cawthon‘s popular video game, Five Nights At Freddy’s for their studio.
- Variety reports that Paddington 2 director Paul King is in talks with Warner Bros. to direct a reboot of Willy Wonka with David Heyman producing the film.