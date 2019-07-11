Zack Snyder Set to Produce a Netflix Anime Series About Norse Mythology

0

Justice League director Zack Snyder has set his next project with Netflix. For the first time in his career, Snyder will co-create and executive produce an anime television series set in the world of Norse mythology for the streaming giant. It looks like Snyder is still keen to stay inside the realm of heroes and fantasy but he’s ready to go in a new direction. Snyder will be working alongside longtime creative partner Jay Oliva, who has served as a storyboard artist on past Snyder films 300: Rise of an Empire and Justice League. Oliva will serve as showrunner, director, and executive producer.

Per Variety, the anime series will focus on the world of Norse mythology. This means we could be treated to new stories involving the pantheon of Norse gods like Thor, Loki, and Odin, as well as retellings of their heroic stories. Considering this is a relatively untapped well for American audiences outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (which adapts the gods’ backstories into something wholly original for the comics and movies), Snyder should have a big sandbox to play in here. Netflix has been more actively moving into the anime space in recent months, making originals like Neo Yokio and Kakegurui and serving as the home base for beloved anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion.

In a statement to Variety, John Derderian, head of anime programming at Netflix, offered this endorsement of Snyder and his continued partnership with the company:

“Zack Snyder’s innovation in visual storytelling has pushed the industry forward and established him as one of the most distinctive filmmakers of his generation. We are beyond excited to partner with him and his exceptional team to bring the iconic characters and stories of Norse mythology to life in his inimitable style.”

This is not the only project Snyder is currently working on in partnership with Netflix. Before he begins production on this anime series, he will shoot the feature film Army of the Dead with Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Theo Rossi, and Huma Qureshi. These two projects come after Snyder took a two-year hiatus following the sudden death of his daughter, which happened while he was working on Justice League. Snyder stepped away from production on the film so he could be with his family. Snyder’s anime series will join other upcoming anime series already greenlit at Netflix, including a Magic: The Gathering series and a Pacific Rim series.