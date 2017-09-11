Witness the Teaser for Zack Snyder’s Short Film ‘Snow Steam Iron’

0

After his heart-breaking departure from Warner Bros.’ upcoming superhero team-up film Justice League, fans of Zack Snyder weren’t exactly sure just when the writer/producer director would be returning and what he would be bringing to the screen. If you’ve been paying close attention to his Twitter feed lately, you might have an idea of what Snyder’s next project is, though it remains veiled in secrecy.

A few days ago, Snyder took to Twitter to tease his half-a-million-plus followers with a new project, a short film dubbed Snow Steam Iron. Whether that’s a placeholder title or not, we’re not sure, but it was front and center on a new teaser poster that accompanied Snyder’s tweet. Today, Snyder used the same hashtags to share out a teaser trailer for the short film. It’s largely out of context, but by watching it you get a sense that the short’s protagonist, tough though she may be, is not in the best situation.

Check out the trailer below, followed by the poster:

What can you do with your talented friends & family, no money and a weekend? #SnowSteamIron #ShortFilm #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/vVSEVftjT4 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) September 8, 2017

What are your thoughts on the poster and teaser? We’d love to read them in the comments. And feel free to speculate since we know next to nothing about this project so far. Snyder has been a fan of Vero, a social media sharing tool, where he’s debuted behind-the-scenes looks at his bigger features. Now that the focus is on the shorter side of filmmaking, we’re left wondering just what Snyder is up to. Is this a solo project in which he’s challenging himself to go back to his roots? Is this a collaboration with Vero to highlight up-and-coming filmmakers in a sort of cinematic challenge? We’ll find out more in the weeks to come, but for now, let us know your thoughts!