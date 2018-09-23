Todd Phillips Reveals First Look at Zazie Beetz in ‘Joker’

0

We’re still a full year away from the Joker origin movie starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular Batman baddie, and yet each passing day seems to bring a new look at Todd Phillips‘ twisted tale of circus makeup and clown shenanigans. Today, the director revealed the first glimpse of Atlanta star Zazie Beetz in character, and get excited my friends because she appears to be playing the iconic role of “Zazie Beetz Wearing a Fall Sweater.”

Look, I realize it’s impossible to glean much from this image—we don’t even get the character’s name–but this is pretty similar to the way Phillips rolled out the first looks at Phoenix in the title role. The earliest glimpse we got of the “Joker” turned out to be a dumpy-looking guy named Arthur Fleck who looked like he worked at the world’s last Blockbuster. Now, we’re getting test footage of Joaquin Phoenix going full circus clown and doing more impressive face-acting in 30 seconds than Jared Leto did over the entirety of Suicide Squad.

Basically, I’m sure there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to Beetz’s character, whoever she is, because there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to this entire film. With Martin Scorsese producing a Joker movie that’s reportedly inspired by The King of Comedy—and featuring that film’s star Robert De Niro in a major role—I’m relatively sure we ain’t seen nothing yet.

Check out the image below. Joker—which also stars Marc Maron, Shea Whigham, Glenn Fleshler, and Bill Camp—is set to hit theaters on October 4, 2019.



