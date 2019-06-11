First Trailer for ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Sequel Revealed

If you want more from the 2017 Game of the Year-winner, Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’re in luck. During Nintendo’s Treehouse presentation today, following their Nintendo Direct segment from E3, the company left fans all over the world with a powerful teaser that promised a sequel. And it looks creepy AF.

Now, the tagline at the end of the trailer is something to the effect of “The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is in development,” so don’t get your hopes up for a Holiday 2019 release. Or maybe even a Holiday 2020 or 2021 release. The sequel, which remains untitled for the moment, looks to be running on the same hardware as the current Switch as far as we can tell from this brief teaser, but there’s a chance that the game could be a launch title for a new console if and when Nintendo decides to go that route. Everything is speculation right now except that, A) There’s a sequel to BotW in development, B) It sees Link and Zelda adventuring together into a creepy crypt of some sort, and C) It’s going to sell a billion rupees.

Check out the trailer for the currently untitled sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild below:

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now in development for Nintendo Switch!

