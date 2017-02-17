Director Zhang Yimou on Selling His Own Blood to Buy His First Camera

0

Every once in a while I get to speak with someone that I never thought I’d meet. That happened last week when Universal added director Zhang Yimou to The Great Wall press junket. As fan of his previous films like House of Flying Daggers, Curse of the Golden Flower, Hero and Raise the Red Lantern, it was really cool to be able to ask him a few questions. During my brief interview I asked if it was true that he sold his own blood to buy his first camera, if his directing style has changed during his career, and how he feels about test screenings and if he ever tests his films in China.

If you’re not familiar with The Great Wall, the film tells the story of an elite force making a valiant stand for humanity on one of the world’s most iconic structure. It’s the first English-language production for Yimou and it’s the largest film ever shot entirely in China. The Great Wall stars Matt Damon, Pedro Pascal, Jing Tian, Willem Dafoe, Hanyu Zhang, Eddie Peng, Lu Han, Kenny Lin, Junkai Wang, Zheng Kai, Cheney Chen, Xuan Huang, and Andy Lau.

Check out what Zhang Yimou had to say in the video above thanks to his translator and below is the recent Great Wall trailer and some images. You can also watch my interview with Matt Damon here.