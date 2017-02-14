Zoe Lister Jones and Adam Pally on ‘Band Aid’ and Turning Fights Into Songs

0

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was Band Aid, the directorial debut of Zoe Lister-Jones. Not only did Lister-Jones also write the screenplay, she stars in the film alongside Adam Pally and Fred Armisen. The film is about a couple who can’t stop fighting and embarks on a last-ditch effort to save their marriage by turning their fights into songs and starting a band. Armisen plays their bizarre neighbor who ends up joining the band as their drummer. The film also stars Susie Essman, Hannah Simone, and Ravi Patel.

While I wasn’t sure what to expect going in, right from the opening scene, which features a lot of funny dialogue between Lister-Jones and Adam Pally, I was hooked. They had great chemistry and did a fantastic job portraying a realistic couple trying to figure out how to make it work. I really hope we get to see more from Lister-Jones behind the camera.

Shortly after seeing the film I saw down with Zoe Lister Jones and Adam Pally for an exclusive video interview. They talked about being at Sundance, what the film is about and their characters, finding the tone of the movie, what Fred Armisen brought to the production, and a lot more.

In addition, towards the end of the interview, you can also watch us play a game I call “Get to Know Your Sundance Attendee,” which asks tough questions like drink of choice, how long can you go without looking at your phone, what’s the last TV show you’ve watched that you want to recommend, what do you collect, favorite websites, and a lot more.

Check out what they she to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about. Finally, a huge thank you to everyone at Plexus, The Future Party and editor Jonathan Mathew for helping to make these interviews happen.

Zoe Lister Jones and Adam Pally