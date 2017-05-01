Zoe Saldana on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

0

With James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 now playing around the world and opening in North America on May 5th, a few days ago I sat down with Zoe Saldana for an exclusive video interview. During the few minutes I had with her we talked about what it was like making the sequel when compared to the first film, her reaction to the finished film, what it was like working with the Russo Brothers on Avengers: Infinity War, and a lot more.

As all of you know, Christ Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/On-Set Rocket) and Michael Rooker (Yondu) all return for the sequel, which also features Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Tommy Flanagan as one of Yondu’s ravagers, and Kurt Russell as Ego, the living planet. The sequel features the Guardians fighting to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage. For more on the film you can read Haleigh Foutch’s review.

How did making the second film compare to the first one?

What was her reaction to the finished film?

What was it like working with the Russo brothers on Avengers: Infinity War?

How she was on set for the first day of filming.

