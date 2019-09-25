New ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ Character Posters Reveal the Sequel’s Expanded Cast

0

10 years after the original Zombieland brought Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin into the zombified post-apocalypse, the fearsome foursome is returning for round two in Zombieland: Double Tap. To celebrate that fact, Sony Pictures has released new character posters featuring both the original team and the newcomers to the franchise that will appear when the sequel, directed by Ruben Fleischer, arrives in theaters on October 18th.

Check out the new character posters below (via Sony Pictures):

Double tap it. Or just RT it. Woody Harrelson is Tallahassee in #Zombieland – tickets now available: https://t.co/fD3JWlB5kJ pic.twitter.com/r6utBt6j3V — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 25, 2019

Luke Wilson and Thomas Middleditch are Albuquerque and Flagstaff #Zombieland, in theaters October 18th. https://t.co/fD3JWlB5kJ pic.twitter.com/Ea7PjgnKlA — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 25, 2019

Here’s the official synopsis for Zombieland: Double Tap: