New ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ Character Posters Reveal the Sequel’s Expanded Cast

10 years after the original Zombieland brought Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin into the zombified post-apocalypse, the fearsome foursome is returning for round two in Zombieland: Double Tap. To celebrate that fact, Sony Pictures has released new character posters featuring both the original team and the newcomers to the franchise that will appear when the sequel, directed by Ruben Fleischer, arrives in theaters on October 18th.
Check out the new character posters below (via Sony Pictures):
Here’s the official synopsis for Zombieland: Double Tap:
A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland 2: Double Tap. In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.