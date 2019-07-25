‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ Trailer Gets the Gang Back Together

0

Sony Pictures has released the first Zombieland: Double Tap trailer. The upcoming sequel directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) brings back Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) as they continue to make their way across the zombie-ridden dystopia. However, as Fleischer tells EW, a lot has changed in the last ten years. “In the 10 years since the first movie, zombies have evolved into different types of zombies,” says Fleischer. “The one that’s causing the big threat are the T-800 zombies, that are stronger, faster, harder to kill.”

Surprisingly, those zombies don’t really get much play in this first trailer. Instead, it’s about getting reacquainted with these characters, and the question remains about whether or not you can do a good comedy sequel a decade since the original. We’ve seen how difficult it can be to do a follow-up to a cult comedy classic (the less said about Zoolander 2 the better), and it may be better to leave well enough alone. Then again, these actors have lost none of their charm, and I do want to see them playing off each other again. Here’s hoping that they’ve managed a solid comedy sequel.

Check out the Zombieland: Double Tap trailer below. The film opens October 18th and also stars Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, and Luke Wilson.

Here’s the official synopsis for Zombieland: Double Tap: