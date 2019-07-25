‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ Trailer Gets the Gang Back Together

Sony Pictures has released the first Zombieland: Double Tap trailer. The upcoming sequel directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) brings back Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) as they continue to make their way across the zombie-ridden dystopia. However, as Fleischer tells EW, a lot has changed in the last ten years. “In the 10 years since the first movie, zombies have evolved into different types of zombies,” says Fleischer. “The one that’s causing the big threat are the T-800 zombies, that are stronger, faster, harder to kill.”
Surprisingly, those zombies don’t really get much play in this first trailer. Instead, it’s about getting reacquainted with these characters, and the question remains about whether or not you can do a good comedy sequel a decade since the original. We’ve seen how difficult it can be to do a follow-up to a cult comedy classic (the less said about Zoolander 2 the better), and it may be better to leave well enough alone. Then again, these actors have lost none of their charm, and I do want to see them playing off each other again. Here’s hoping that they’ve managed a solid comedy sequel.
Check out the Zombieland: Double Tap trailer below. The film opens October 18th and also stars Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, and Luke Wilson.
Here’s the official synopsis for Zombieland: Double Tap:
A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland 2: Double Tap. In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.