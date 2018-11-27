‘Set It Up’ Star Zoey Deutch Joins Emma Stone in ‘Zombieland 2′

0

Hot off the Netflix sensation Set It Up, Zoey Deutch has signed on to join the cast of Zombieland 2, Collider has confirmed.

Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin are reprising their roles in Sony’s sequel, which will once again see Ruben Fleischer directing from a script by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Gavin Polone returns to produce, while Wernick and Reese will executive produce. The scribes are coming off of the Deadpool movies, while Fleischer is coming off the biggest hit of his career in Sony’s Venom, which has grossed more than $822 million worldwide. Production is slated to start in January and Lauren Abrahams will oversee the project for Sony, which will release Zombieland 2 next October — just in time for the first film’s 10th anniversary.

Deutch’s role remains a mystery, but we do know that the Zombieland sequel will find Columbus (Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Harrelson), Wichita (Stone) and Little Rock (Breslin) facing off against several news kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first film, as well as another group of human survivors.

The original Zombieland did a great job of setting up the rules of the world and establishing the tone of the franchise, but we’re living in a post-Walking Dead era, so Zombieland 2 will have to come up with some original kills if it wants to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump. The first film grossed more than $100 million worldwide, and Sony is no doubt hoping for a similar haul here, as it couldn’t have been cheap to reunite this cast — especially Stone, who won an Oscar for La La Land in the intervening years.

Deutch helped revive the romantic comedy earlier this year with Set It Up. That film paired her with fellow rising star Glen Powell, with whom she shared fantastic chemistry. She’s back in business with Netflix on the upcoming Ryan Murphy series The Politician, which stars Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange. She has also wrapped the indie movie Buffaloed and will soon be seen opposite Johnny Depp in Richard Says Goodbye. Her past credits include Flower, Before I Fall, Dirty Grandpa, Vampire Academy and Richard Linklater‘s future cult classic Everybody Wants Some!!

Deutch is represented by CAA and Gilbertson Entertainment, and her casting was first reported by Variety.