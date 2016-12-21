Nightmares: ‘Zombieland’ Director Teams with Chris Evans; ‘Insidious Chapter 4′ Plot Details

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this week’s episode of Collider Nightmares (Wednesday, December 21, 2016) Clarke Wolfe, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff and Steve Zaragoza will discuss the following:

Zombieland director teams with Chris Evans for Jekyll

Insidious: Chapter 4 plot synopsis from Lin Shaye

International A Cure for Wellness trailer

McG’s The Babysitter goes to Netflix

Stephen Dorff joins 80s set Jackals

Monster of the Week: celebrating Scream 20 years later

Jump Scares: What shows are you better off binging?

Christmas Twitter questions

Fresh Meat:

A few months back, Nightmares shared with you the news that Captain America himself, Chris Evans, would take on the role of a modern-day Henry Jekyll in a character named Tom Jackman. The Lionsgate project is based on the BBC One series from 2007. Now, Deadline is reporting that Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer is attached to helm the project. While Universal unveiled the first look at Russell Crowe’s Henry Jekyll in the first trailer for Alex Kurtzman’s The Mummy, Evans and Fleischer’s feature is a loose take on the Robert Louis Stevenson tale.

Coming Halloween 2017 is the latest installment of the Insidious franchise, subtitled Chapter 4. Lin Shaye, who plays Elise in all of the previous three movies, has given a preview of what fans can expect from the fourth movie. Shaye said that the story is fantastic and that you get to know Elise on a deeper level. Getting to know her backstory more, her family and much more. Insidious: Chapter 4, starring Lin Shaye, Leigh Whannell, Angus Sampson, is directed by The Taking of Deborah Logan’s Adam Robitel and hits theaters on October 20, 2017.

Do you like weird stuff? I like weird stuff. And director Gore Verbinski has given us some weird stuff in the past. While his latest A Cure for Wellness has been light on plot details, the first trailer was filled with bizarre imagery. Now an international trailer has hit the web and, while not great in length, is anything but short on disturbing and stylized images from the film. Dane DeHaan, Jason Issacs and Mia Goth star in A Cure for Wellness out stateside on Friday, February 17, 2017.

Earlier this year, Nightmares told you about The Babysitter, what was then being called a horror-comedy directed by McG. After completing production for New Line Cinema, this week we learned that due to a crowded slate on New Line’s part, the movie has been sold to Netflix. Starring Bella Thorne and Robbie Amell, The Babysitter follows a lonely young boy who falls for his babysitter to find out she’s part of a cult that wants to kill him.

This week we learned that Blade and the upcoming Leatherface star Stephen Dorff will appear in Jackals. The film will be set in the 80s and will be a psychological thriller focused on a family who hire Dorff’s character to take back their son from an evil cult. Saw 6 and Saw 3D director Kevin Greutert directs a script from Earbud Theater Are You Sleeping? scribe Jared Rivet. Jackals co-stars Jonathon Schaech, who is on a bit of a horror kick lately, appearing in the Day of the Dead remake as Max, a new take on the iconic Bub zombie, and is in pre-production on a new interpretation of Re-Animator, for which he also received a co-writing credit.

Monster of the Week: Remembering Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson’s Scream and its influence twenty years later.

Jump Scares: Are there some shows – even those on network – that are best watched binged? Are there some that benefit from being week to week?

Twitter Questions