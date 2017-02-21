‘Zootopia’ Takes on the Oscar Nominees in Pun-Tastic Posters

0

Disney’s terrific Zootopia is in line to win the Best Animated Feature Oscar at this Sunday’s Academy Awards, but in celebration of the ceremony and nominees overall, the folks at Disney are having some pun with the contenders. Disney unveiled a handful of Zootopia-infused posters that put an animal spin on some of the biggest Oscar contenders, from La La Lamb to Hell or High Otter. They’re a fun way to celebrate the breadth of nominees this year, and who doesn’t love a good pun?

These kinds of posters used to happen more frequently when Oscar ceremonies rolled around, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen some genuinely funny ones. The Oscars feel especially silly this year with more important issues going on, but it’s nice to have some fun with the nominees while we can.

Check out the series of posters below, and check back on Thursday to see my full Oscar predictions in every category. Based on their Zootopia-infused titles, which one would you vote for?