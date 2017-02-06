2017 Annie Awards: Disney’s ‘Zootopia’ and DreamWorks/Netflix’s ‘Trollhunters’ Win Big

0

The big winner of the night was Disney’s Zootopia, which took home the award for Best Animated Feature as well as five additional awards for outstanding achievements in writing, a tie for voice acting (Jason Bateman), storyboarding, directing, and character design. LAIKA’s excellent stop-motion epic Kubo and the Two Strings took home three awards for outstanding achievements in editing, production design, and character animation (all well-deserved), just edging out Disney’s second feature film nominee, Moana, which took home awards for outstanding achievements in animated effects and a shared voice-acting award for Auli’i Cravalho. Disney’s third nominee The Jungle Book and fourth nominee Doctor Strange also took home awards. Netflix’s The Little Prince netted an award for outstanding achievement in music.

On the television front, DreamWorks Animation and Netflix’s Trollhunters had a grand night, winning three awards for character animation, character design, and storyboarding, while losing out on the music award to Patrick Osborne‘s Pearl. That short also took home directing and production design awards, and is nominated for a Best Animated Short Film Oscar.

For the full list of nominees and winners, head on over to the Annie Awards site. We’ve included some notable winners below:

Best Animated Feature

Zootopia – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Best Animated Feature – Independent

The Red Turtle – Studio Ghibli – Wild Bunch – Why Not Productions

Best Animated Special Production

Pear Cider and Cigarettes – Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation

Best Animated Short Subject

Piper – Pixar Animation Studios

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children

Adventure Time – Episode: Bad Jubies – Bix Pix Entertainment Cartoon Network Frederator Studios

Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production

Bob’s Burgers – Episode: Glued, Where’s My Bob? – Bento Box Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement, Animated Effects in an Animated Production

Moana – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Head of Effects Animation: Marlon West, Effects Lead: Erin V. Ramos, Effects Lead: Blair Pierpont, Foundation Effects, Lead: Ian J. Coony, Effects Lead: John M. Kosnik

Outstanding Achievement, Animated Effects in a Live Action Production

Dr. Strange – Mirror Dimension – Marvel Studios – FX Supervisor: Georg Kaltenbrunner, Digital Artist : Michael Marcuzzi, Digital Artist : Thomas Bevan, Digital Artist : Andrew Graham, Digital Artist: Jihyun Yoon

Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

DreamWorks Trollhunters – Episode: Becoming, Part 1, DreamWorks Animation Television, Character Animator: Mike Chaffe Character: Blinky, Aaarrrgghh!!

Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation in a Feature Production