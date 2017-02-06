2017 Annie Awards: Disney’s ‘Zootopia’ and DreamWorks/Netflix’s ‘Trollhunters’ Win Big

The big winner of the night was Disney’s Zootopia, which took home the award for Best Animated Feature as well as five additional awards for outstanding achievements in writing, a tie for voice acting (Jason Bateman), storyboarding, directing, and character design. LAIKA’s excellent stop-motion epic Kubo and the Two Strings took home three awards for outstanding achievements in editing, production design, and character animation (all well-deserved), just edging out Disney’s second feature film nominee, Moana, which took home awards for outstanding achievements in animated effects and a shared voice-acting award for Auli’i Cravalho. Disney’s third nominee The Jungle Book and fourth nominee Doctor Strange also took home awards. Netflix’s The Little Prince netted an award for outstanding achievement in music.
On the television front, DreamWorks Animation and Netflix’s Trollhunters had a grand night, winning three awards for character animation, character design, and storyboarding, while losing out on the music award to Patrick Osborne‘s Pearl. That short also took home directing and production design awards, and is nominated for a Best Animated Short Film Oscar.
For the full list of nominees and winners, head on over to the Annie Awards site. We’ve included some notable winners below:
Best Animated Feature
- Zootopia – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Best Animated Feature – Independent
- The Red Turtle – Studio Ghibli – Wild Bunch – Why Not Productions
Best Animated Special Production
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes – Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation
Best Animated Short Subject
- Piper – Pixar Animation Studios
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children
- Adventure Time – Episode: Bad Jubies – Bix Pix Entertainment Cartoon Network Frederator Studios
Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production
- Bob’s Burgers – Episode: Glued, Where’s My Bob? – Bento Box Entertainment
Outstanding Achievement, Animated Effects in an Animated Production
- Moana – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Head of Effects Animation: Marlon West, Effects Lead: Erin V. Ramos, Effects Lead: Blair Pierpont, Foundation Effects, Lead: Ian J. Coony, Effects Lead: John M. Kosnik
Outstanding Achievement, Animated Effects in a Live Action Production
- Dr. Strange – Mirror Dimension – Marvel Studios – FX Supervisor: Georg Kaltenbrunner, Digital Artist : Michael Marcuzzi, Digital Artist : Thomas Bevan, Digital Artist : Andrew Graham, Digital Artist: Jihyun Yoon
Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production
- DreamWorks Trollhunters – Episode: Becoming, Part 1, DreamWorks Animation Television, Character Animator: Mike Chaffe Character: Blinky, Aaarrrgghh!!
Outstanding Achievement, Character Animation in a Feature Production
- Kubo and the Two Strings – LAIKA – Animator: Jan Maas Character: Multiple