J.K. Rowling created the Harry Potter series but has seen been known online for her transphobic remarks and controversial blog posts, which have turned many fans away from the series at large. So, heading into the Harry Potter reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, fans want to know: Will we see Rowling in the special? The answer? Uh...sort of?

According to Entertainment Weekly, Rowling's people declined the invitation for the author to join the special, which will include many members of the cast and crew as they share memories about filming the eight movies and the series as a whole. Rowling will, however, appear in the special through archival footage from 2019, which her team determined was sufficient for the special. Several cast members, including Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint, have called out Rowling's transphobic remarks in the past, so perhaps their comments about her stance are what swayed Rowling to turn down the invite. Though sources close to Rowling, and the situation, insist that her transphobic remarks and the controversy surrounding her did not play a part in the team's decision.

Watching the teasers and trailers for the reunion special has been bittersweet for fans. For many of us, we grew up reading the books and watching the movies, and it feels strange to not be excited about seeing the cast come back together to discuss the magical series, due to Rowling's continual controversy online.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: The Witcher Characters Sorted into their Hogwarts Houses

Despite her continued connections to the series beyond writing the books, with films like Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and the subsequent sequels—it is strange that she isn't going to be present for the reunion, especially if it isn't tied to her controversial statements. At least now we know that the producers extended an invitation to her and she denied it. With this knowledge, fans can try to enjoy seeing Radcliffe, Watson, Grint, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, and more all together again in the Great Hall of Hogwarts.

The younger cast of Harry Potter will also be joined by Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates. Return to Hogwarts is airing on HBO Max on New Year's Day and we will get to see the Golden Trio of Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint together once again.

7 TV Restaurants You Can Visit in Real Life When You Need a Side of Nostalgia Grab a beer, a milkshake, or some waffles and make your vacation a pop culture tour of tasty fun visiting a couple of these places.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email