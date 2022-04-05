The A24 flick will serve as a full length follow up to the 2010 stop-motion short, created by Dean Fleischer Camp and Jenny Slate.

Marcel’s back! After getting his initial big break back in 2010 in the form of an extremely short four-minute film, everyone’s favorite anthropomorphic seashell is taking on the big leagues. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is headed to screens everywhere on June 24, courtesy of A24. The original team behind the short, director Dean Fleischer Camp and writer and voice of Marcel, Jenny Slate, have joined together to bring the shell’s story to a larger audience. Joining Slate in the cast will be Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann, and Isabella Rossellini.

In a trailer dropped today, we see the cute but dangerous life of Marcel, who is sharing a little about himself with a documentary filmmaker. The big world is scary for the tiny shell, who has a single googly eye and rocks a teeny tiny pair of shoes. Marcel introduces viewers to his only remaining family member, Nana Connie, while the two enjoy their favorite activity together, watch 60 Minutes.

Driven by loneliness and curiosity, Marcel begins his journey to track down his family. His courageous step soon takes the world by storm as people are quickly drawn to his endearing story and adventure to reconnect with those closest to him. 60 Minutes anchor Lesley Stahl is even so moved by the tiny seashell’s search that she gives him an interview and a platform to get his word out. The cute trailer promises to not leave any dry eyes in the theater in a tale about the deep bonds that tie our relationships together.

The 2010 stop-motion short film of the same name debuted at the AFI Fest and took home the award for Best Animated Short. It then moved on to gain notoriety as an official selection at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival, and wowed viewers and critics alike at the New York International Children’s Film Festival, where it nabbed both the Grand Jury and Audience Awards. The success of two follow-up YouTube shorts led Slate and Fleischer-Camp to move forward with the full length film that will soon be released.

Check out the full synopsis and trailer for Marcel the Shell with Shoes On below, and hear from the precious Marcel himself.

Here’s the synopsis:

Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family. A beloved character gets his big-screen debut in this hilarious and heartwarming story about finding connection in the smallest corners.

