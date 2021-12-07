In the upcoming issue of Total Film Magazine, The Book of Boba Fett actors Temuera Morrison, who plays the fabled bounty hunter and Ming-Na Wen, who plays his partner-in-crime Fennec talked about the upcoming show. Morrison starts off by talking about how he was blown away by the reaction his return to Star Wars received and stated that the response “could have gone either way."

Morrison goes on to talk about being on the throne that formerly belonged to Jabba the Hutt and how, “There's a lack of reverence for that throne. It's now become their home and they're making it their home." When talking about Fett and Fennec’s connection Wen said, “the relationship between him and Fennec is a unique one amongst bounty hunters. Because a lot of times, we're all very solo workers. We don't like collaboration. We don't trust anyone."

Wen would continue by describing their relationship as family-like in nature and saying:

"It's a very dysfunctional family, but it's a family that honors a code of ethics, and there's a certain set of rules that you have to follow and that's the only way that it would work. And being bounty hunters, that's very important. And I think that's why Fennec and Boba, they're from the old school. We believe in those code of ethics and we respect each other for it.”

The old school versus new school approach to the art of bounty hunting sounds like a big focus of the series, as Fett and Fennec look to restore their type of order to the galaxy. It also appears that The Book of Boba Fett might not forget where they come from, as when asked if Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin from The Mandalorian would make an appearance in the show Morrison was tight-lipped saying as he smiled and stated, “I can't say anything, but we have some wonderful, colourful things to look forward to. I don't want to say too much about it because we're all going to go on this journey together. And every little bit of information is pretty precious now”.

Boba Fett returning to Star Wars was one of the first major reveals of The Mandalorian’s second season and both Fett and Fennec played a major role in finally getting Grogu to the Jedi Order. After years of rumors that Fett would make a return to this universe and one canceled movie later, Boba Fett is getting the respect he deserves with his very own series. You can see him and Fennec clean up Jabba’s mess when The Book of Boba Fett arrives on Disney+ on December 29.

