Even though the new contract is only for 15 episodes, the hit CW series will at least be speeding its way to one more season.

The CW has been making a name for itself over the last ten years with its DC Comics shows dubbed The Arrowverse. Even though this television universe started with Arrow in 2012, its first spinoff series The Flash has arguably been the most popular show for the network. This is likely due to the strength of its first two seasons, but it also has a lot to do with its endlessly charming lead Grant Gustin who plays the fastest man alive, Barry Allen. The show is now in the middle of its eighth season and, while many fans have felt like this current season would be the end of the long marathon for The Flash, it now looks like we are going to see at least one more season of the scarlet speedster on The CW.

According to Deadline, Gustin has agreed to a one-year deal and a pay increase that is north of $200,000 per episode. The other important thing to note is that the actor is only contractually obligated for 15 episodes, so this means one of two things. Either this will be the shortest season of the show so far, breaking season 7’s 18-episode run, or something is going to happen to the Flash. Keep in mind that Arrow’s final season was only 10 episodes long.

The newer seasons of The Flash have foregone having an overarching villain in favor of smaller arcs that serve a grander narrative purpose, like Bloodwork’s more body horror-centric tale or Mirror Mistress’ Invasion of the Body Snatchers-style tragedy that made up the sixth season. Because of this, there are many possibilities on the table. Barry could have an arc where he is lost to time or “dead,” similar to how the Green Arrow was presumed dead in the middle of his third season This would force other members of Team Flash, like Killer Frost or Barry’s speedster kids from the future, to step up in his absence. But it all depends on how the rest of season eight turns out.

Image via The CW

RELATED: ‘Justice U’: David Ramsey Returns as John Diggle In New Arrowverse Series at The CW

However, whatever the case may be, this new deal cements the series as the longest-running Arrowverse series to date, passing Arrow at eight seasons. It also now sits at number 3 on CW’s overall longest-running shows just behind Smallville’s 10 seasons and Supernatural’s hefty 15 seasons. All signs point to this ninth season being the last, as Deadline also reported that there was a multi-year deal on the table, but Gustin opted to go with a one-year option instead. Fans should also keep in mind that Gustin, unlike other Arrowverse stars like Stephen Amell, who clearly wanted out in the latter portion of Arrow’s run, has been very open about how much he loves this role and job as The Flash. So do not be surprised if they miraculously work something out for season 10 in the future.

The Flash has had many ups and downs through its series run and, if this upcoming season is truly the end for Central City’s famous speedster, it has been a special race to the finish. Things like its incredible first season which gave us a great interpretation of the Reverse-Flash will be remembered as some of the finest storytelling in television history. Gustin, through the show's many valleys, has been the immense bright spot that has kept fans coming back each season and The Flash will resume its eighth season on its new night Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 8/9c. For all the latest news on the fastest man alive, stick with Collider.

'The Batman' Shows Off Paul Dano's Riddler in Haunting Magazine Cover The fancy red and black cover will only be available for Total Film subscribers.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email