These days, a movie’s Rotten Tomatoes score is one of the first things viewers look at before deciding whether it’s worth watching. The score, calculated based on the average number of positive reviews a film or series has received from critics, is not without faults, but it is a generally reliable measure of quality. But what about the movies that don’t get the coveted 75% or more rating? What about the ones that get the dreaded 0%? Usually, when a movie has that low a score, it means it’s practically unwatchable. The horror genre, however, is one space where even the worst productions can turn out to be surprisingly enjoyable in a campy way. Read on to discover our selection of horror movies with 0% Rotten Tomatoes scores that you can stream now across streaming services, from campy comedies and ahead-of-their-time classics to films that are, in a word, bad.

'Muck' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 0% | IMDb: 2.7/10

Muck Run Time 1 hr 30 min Director Steve Wolsh Release Date March 13, 2015 Actors Lachlan Buchanan, Puja Mohindra, Bryce Draper, Stephanie Danielson, Laura Jacobs, Grant Alan Ouzts, Lauren Francesca

The directorial debut of Steve Wolsh, who also wrote and produced the film, Muck is a horror comedy set in Cape Cod on St. Patrick’s Day, planned as the first film in a trilogy. The movie follows a group of friends who escape an ancient burial ground only to find something worse lying in wait for them outside. The film stars Lachlan Buchanan, Jaclyn Swedberg, Stephanie Danielson, Lauren Francesca, and Kane Hodder. Partially funded through a successful Kickstarter campaign, Muck premiered at the Playboy Mansion in February 2015. The film was almost universally panned by critics, who criticized the plot, acting, and gratuitous sexuality. In short, it’s a pretty terrible movie to the point of camp. Don’t expect much to stimulate the brain, but if you’re in the mood for a bad horror movie with lots of hot people running around half-naked, then maybe Muck could be the film for you.

'Leprechaun 3' (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes: 0% | IMDb: 5.0/10

Leprechaun 3 Run Time 1 hr 30 min Director Brian Trenchard-Smith Release Date June 27, 1995 Actors Warwick Davis, John Gatins, Lee Armstrong, Caroline Williams, John DeMita, Michael Callan

A 1995 horror-fantasy-comedy, Leprechaun 3 is the first direct-to-video installment in the Leprechaun series, taking the psychotic title character on a killing spree in Las Vegas. Directed by Brian Trenchard-Smith and written by David DuBos, the film stars Warwick Davis as the Leprechaun, with John Gatins, Lee Armstrong, Caroline Williams, John DeMita, Michael Callan, and more in supporting roles. While the Leprechaun franchise as a whole is fundamentally ridiculous, Leprechaun 3 might just be the most absurd of the bunch. However, while it has been critically panned, the film does work as a campy horror flick with a very particular sense of comedy. Even though the critics don’t like the movie, franchise star Warwick Davis has claimed it’s his favorite of the series specifically because of that sense of humor. The film does have its fans, and it was later followed by five more sequels, with the latest, Leprechaun Returns, released in 2018.

'Cabin Fever' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 0% | IMDb: 3.7/10

Cabin Fever Run Time 1 hr 38 min Director Travis Z Release Date February 12, 2016 Actors Samuel Davis, Gage Golightly, Matthew Daddario, Nadine Crocker, Dustin Ingram

Directed by Travis Zariwny and written by Eli Roth and Randy Pearlstein, Cabin Fever is a 2016 horror film that’s an almost beat-for-beat remake of Roth's eponymous 2002 film. The fourth and final film in the Cabin Fever franchise, the movie follows five friends who go to a cabin in the woods and encounter a deadly flesh-eating virus. The movie stars Samuel Davis, Gage Golightly, Matthew Daddario, Nadine Crocker, and Dustin Ingram. Cabin Fever was given a VOD and limited theatrical release by IFC Midnight and performed quite poorly at the box office. The film was also universally panned by critics, who criticized it for being almost exactly the same as the 2002 movie, with only cosmetic changes and nothing new to tell. While the film’s stars have all been in much better productions before and since, their appearances here are largely forgettable. What’s worse, the remake takes away the one thing that made the original Cabin Fever enjoyable: its sense of humor.

'I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes: 0% | IMDb: 3.4/10

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer Release Date June 24, 2006 Director Sylvain White Cast Brooke Nevin , David Paetkau , Torrey DeVitto , Ben Easter , Seth Packard , K.C. Clyde Runtime 92 minutes

Directed by Sylvain White and written by Michael D. Weiss, I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer is a 2006 supernatural slasher film that’s the third movie in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise. The movie follows a group of teens who cover up an accidental death by burning the body, only to be hunted by a mysterious killer one year later. Essentially a soft reboot, the film explores the same basic premise as the original but with a new cast and characters. The movie stars Brooke Nevin, David Paetkau, Torrey DeVitto, and Ben Easter, with Don Shanks as the Fisherman. I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer was released direct-to-video and received largely negative reviews from critics. The film has been criticized for everything, from its plot and acting to the editing and direction. The movie was particularly polarizing for introducing supernatural elements to the story, which is really the only significant change it brings to the original story.

'The Disappointments Room' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 0% | IMDb: 3.9/10

The Disappointments Room is a psychological horror film directed by D. J. Caruso, who also co-wrote the movie with Wentworth Miller. The movie follows an architect who moves into a new house with her husband and son. When she discovers a mysterious hidden room, it sets off a series of dark and disturbing events as she learns more about the twisted history of her new home. The film stars Kate Beckinsale, Mel Raido, Gerald McRaney, and Lucas Till. The Disappointments Room was both a critical and commercial failure at the time of its release, and its reception has not improved with time. It did break a record, but it was the one for the highest percentage of theaters to drop a film in its third week. Despite impressive cinematography and a good performance by Kate Beckinsale, The Disappointments Room ultimately ended up becoming something far worse than simple schlock: a boring thriller.

The Bone Snatcher (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes: 0% | IMDb: 4.4/10

The Bone Snatcher Release Date December 3, 2003 Director Jason Wulfsohn Run Time 1 hr 36 min Actors Scott Bairstow, Rachel Shelley, Adrienne Pearce

Directed by Jason Wulfsohn from a screenplay by Malcolm Kohll and Gordon Render, The Bone Snatcher is a 2003 creature horror movie. After some miners and scientists go missing in the Namibian desert, Dr. Straker (Scott Bairstow) and his team are tasked with finding out what happened to them. But things take a dramatic turn for the worse when they discover a dangerous organism that hunts anything with bones. Besides Bairstow, the film also stars Rachel Shelley, Adrienne Pearce, Langley Kirkwood, and more. With a paper-thin premise stretched out over a 96-minute runtime, it’s no wonder that The Bone Snatcher was largely panned by critics. And if you thought that at least the design of the titular monster might be memorable, think again. While the film does have some great shots of its desert location, The Bone Snatcher isn’t particularly scary, thrilling, or even interesting enough to be worth watching.

'The Horror of Party Beach' (1964)

Rotten Tomatoes: 0% | IMDb: 3.3/10

The Horror of Party Beach Release Date June 1, 1964 Director Del Tenney Run Time 1 hr 18 min Actors John Scott, Alice Lyon, Allen Laurel, Marilyn Clarke

Directed and co-produced by Del Tenney, The Horror of Party Beach is a 1964 musical horror film featuring the rock band The Del-Aires. Set in a small East Coast town, the film’s story begins when a drum of radioactive waste is dumped in the ocean, where it irradiates and mutates a number of creatures who then attack the beach during a dance party. The movie stars John Scott, Alice Lyon, Allen Laurel, and Marilyn Clarke, among others. Widely described as one of the worst horror movies ever made, The Horror of Party Beach was almost universally panned by critics at the time of its release. While that estimation has not improved with time, the movie does have a few redeeming qualities. It’s one of the earliest anti-nuclear films, though not a well-conceived one, and the music is actually quite good. Apart from that, The Horror of Party Beach has very little going for it, and it’s essentially one of those movies that’s so bad it’s famous.

'Sorority House Massacre' (1986)

Rotten Tomatoes: 0% | IMDb: 4.4/10

Sorority House Massacre Release Date October 10, 1986 Director Carol Frank Run Time 1 hr 14 min Actors Angela O'Neill, Wendy Martel, Pamela Ross, Nicole Rio

Written and directed by Carol Frank, Sorority House Massacre is a 1986 slasher film that’s a spin-off of The Slumber Party Massacre and the second film in the Massacre franchise. The film follows a sorority pledge who feels a strange sense of déjà vu in the sorority house, which becomes even more frightening when a murderer starts killing the residents one by one. The film stars Angela O'Neill, Wendy Martel, Pamela Ross, and Nicole Rio. Though Sorority House Massacre was critically panned at the time of its release, it has been retrospectively re-evaluated as a surprisingly feminist horror movie with good cinematography and well-rounded characters. The film has developed a cult following over the years and was followed by two sequels. The movie has often been compared to John Carpenter’s Halloween, originally as a criticism but now in a more positive light. A television adaptation of Sorority House Massacre has been in the works since 2020.

‘Pet Graveyard’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 0% | IMDb: 2.8/10

Pet Graveyard Release Date April 2, 2019 Director Becca Hirani Run Time 1 hr 40 min Actors Jessica Otoole, David Cotter, Rita Di Tuccio

Directed by Rebecca J. Matthews, Pet Graveyard is a supernatural horror film that is not a parody of Pet Sematary — even though it sounds like it should be. The movie follows a student nurse who helps her brother and his friends take part in a dangerous ritual that involves almost dying in order to speak with deceased loved ones. Unfortunately, when they come back to life, the friends find that they are being hunted by Death… and his pet cat. The movie stars Jessica O’Toole, David Cotter, Rita Siddiqui, Hindolo Koroma, and Clive Cohen, among others. Pet Graveyard performed terribly with audiences when it came out and even worse with critics. The movie has been criticized for its extremely low-budget production, which at times makes it almost completely unintelligible. Then there’s also the fact that it was released the same year as the Pet Sematary remake, which is the only plausible reason why it has that title because the movie has very little to do with graveyards and almost nothing to do with pets.

