Since its creation in 1998, Rotten Tomatoes has established itself as one of the most popular aggregators of movie and TV reviews. At the heart of the site’s content is the Tomatometer, a score that represents the average number of positive reviews a film or series has received from critics. Anything that earns 75% or more is given a “Certified Fresh” rating. The Netflix movies we’re looking at today are the Rotten ones — the very bottom of the barrel. However, some of these films are also among the streamer’s most-watched content. Makes you think, doesn’t it? Hate-watching is a powerful thing. Read on for a list of movies with a 0% Rotten Tomatoes scores that are available on Netflix.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

'The Last Days of American Crime' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 0% | IMDb: 3.8/10

Directed by Olivier Megaton and written by Karl Gajdusek, The Last Days of American Crime is a 2020 American action thriller based on Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini's eponymous 2009 comic book. The movie follows a group of criminals planning the heist of a lifetime days before the government is set to start broadcasting a mind-altering signal that will eradicate criminal behavior. The film stars Édgar Ramírez, Anna Brewster, Michael Pitt, Patrick Bergin, and Sharlto Copley. There are many reasons why The Last Days of American Crime was panned by critics, not least of which is the fact that the film, which features graphic depictions of police brutality, premiered on Netflix shortly after the murder of George Floyd. It’s also a rather dull movie — a story of tired tropes and stock characters punctuated with graphic violence. Ironically, despite its ill-timed release and generally sloppy storytelling, The Last Days of American Crime was the top-watched film on Netflix in its first weekend.

'The Ridiculous 6' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 0% | IMDb: 4.9/10

Produced by and starring Adam Sandler, The Ridiculous 6 is an action comedy Western directed by Frank Coraci from a screenplay Sandler co-wrote with Tim Herlihy. The movie follows six illegitimate sons of a Wild West bank robber who come together to find their father’s fortune. Besides Sandler, the film also stars Terry Crews, Jorge Garcia, Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Nick Nolte, and Luke Wilson, among others. The Ridiculous 6 was one of the most-watched films on Netflix when it first premiered in December 2015, hitting the number-one spot in every territory. However, that doesn’t mean it’s a good movie or even an enjoyable but mediocre one. Even by the standards of Adam Sandler’s Netflix films, The Ridiculous 6 is terrible, with jokes that barely land and a plot that seems like it was just made up along the way. Even if you are a fan of Sandler’s signature style of comedy, the actor has far better fare available on Netflix than this Wild West wreck.

'True Memoirs of an International Assassin' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 0% | IMDb: 5.9/10

True Memoirs of an International Assassin Release Date November 11, 2016 Director Jeff Wadlow Cast Andy Garcia , Kevin James , Kim Coates , Emilie Ullerup , Zulay Henao , Kelen Coleman Runtime 98

An action-comedy film starring Kevin James, True Memoirs of an International Assassin was directed by Jeff Wadlow, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Jeff Morris. The movie follows James as an author who is mistaken for a real-life assassin after his novel about a hitman is published as a true story. The film also stars Zulay Henao, Andy García, Maurice Compte, Kelen Coleman, Andrew Howard, and Rob Riggle. True Memoirs of an International Assassin started life as a script written by Jeff Morris that landed on the 2009 Black List of best un-produced screenplays. Though the project initially showed promise, the film received overwhelmingly negative reviews when it finally premiered as a Netflix original in November 2016. The movie never quite manages to be funny enough or exciting enough to leave a mark, and the fundamental premise has been done better by many films that came before and after, including the likes of The Lost City and American Fiction.

'365 Days' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 0% | IMDb: 3.3/10

365 Days Release Date February 7, 2020 Director Barbara Bialowas , Tomasz Mandes Cast Michele Morrone , Bronislaw Wroclawski , Otar Saralidze , Magdalena Lamparska , Natasza Urbanska , Anna-Maria Sieklucka Runtime 114 minutes

Based on the works of Blanka Lipińska, 365 Days is a 2020 Polish erotic thriller directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes. A young Warsaw woman (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) happens to be spotted by an Italian mobster (Michele Morrone), who instantly falls in love with her. Years later, when she visits Italy, he kidnaps her, imprisons her, and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him. So, of course, she does exactly that. With all the literary nuance of erotic fan fiction, 365 Days received overwhelmingly negative reviews. Unfavorably compared to the 50 Shades trilogy, the movie has been panned for glorifying sexual violence and predatory behavior, not to mention the mafia. However, despite being “awarded” a Golden Raspberry for Worst Screenplay and sparking petitions to remove the film from Netflix’s library, 365 Days became one of Netflix’s most-watched properties in multiple countries across continents when it premiered and has since spawned two sequels, 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days.

'Marmaduke' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 0% | IMDb: 3.4/10

Marmaduke (2022) Release Date May 6, 2022 Cast Pete Davidson , J.K. Simmons , David Koechner Runtime 88 Minutes

Based on Paul and Brad Anderson’s eponymous comic, Marmaduke is an animated comedy film directed by Mark Dippé, with Phil Nibbelink, Youngki Lee, and Matt Whelan credited as co-directors. The film is centered on the lovable Marmaduke (voiced by Pete Davidson), with a world-renowned dog trainer attempting to transform him into a show dog, with disastrous consequences. The movie’s voice cast also includes J. K. Simmons and David Koechner. The animated Marmaduke movie started facing criticisms long before it even premiered, with its trailer receiving an overwhelming amount of dislikes on YouTube. On its release, the film was predictably panned by critics, who criticized the animation, story, characters, and lackluster humor. To be fair, the movie’s voice acting is actually pretty decent, but it still wasn’t enough to stop Pete Davidson from being nominated for Worst Actor at the Golden Raspberry Awards. The second adaptation after an equally bad 2010 live-action movie, Marmaduke is proof that some ideas are best left on paper.

'Naked' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 0% | IMDb: 5.4/10

Naked Release Date August 11, 2017 Director Michael Tiddes Run Time 1 hr 36 min Actors Marlon Wayans, Regina Hall, Loretta Devine, J.T. Jackson, Eliza Coupe, Scott Foley

A remake of the 2000 Swedish film Naken, Naked is a comedy film directed by Michael Tiddes and written by Rick Alvarez, Cory Koller, and Marlon Wayans, who also stars in the lead role. The movie’s plot can be summed up as Groundhog Day meets The Hangover with a naked Marlon Wayans. The movie also stars Regina Hall, Jonathan Todd Jackson, Scott Foley, Loretta Devine, Brian McKnight, and Dennis Haysbert. Ridiculous premises and slapstick comedy may be par for the course with Wayans’ movies, but Naked is a particularly terrible film based on an idea that falls apart the second you say it out loud. While the movie attempts to better itself with some romantic drama and wedding hijinks, it never actually manages to pull it off. If anything, Naked is a time-loop movie that’ll make you wish you were in one so you could go back and save yourself from the experience.

'Father of the Year' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 0% | IMDb: 5.2/10

Father of the Year Release Date July 20, 2018 Director Tyler Spindel Cast Tyler Spindel , Nat Faxon , Joey Bragg , Matt Shively , Bridgit Mendler Runtime 94

Produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions, Father of the Year is a comedy film directed by Tyler Spindel, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Brandon Cournoyer. The movie stars Joey Bragg and Matt Shively, with David Spade and Nat Faxon as their respective fathers, and follows two best friends who get into a drunken argument about whose dad would win in a fight. But when their dads take the debate way too seriously, their whole lives are turned upside down. There are a lot of trashy, low-brow films on Netflix that are essentially just meant to be played in the background while you do more important things. Father of the Year certainly falls into that category. Panned by both critics and viewers, the movie is an exceptionally underwhelming watch that’s part coming-of-age story and part raunchy slapstick fest, with both parts handled terribly. Uneven and unfunny with no real plot in sight, this is one story of fatherhood no one needs to see.

'The After Party' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 0% | IMDb: 5.8/10

The After Party Release Date August 24, 2018 Director Ian Edelman Run Time 2 hr Actors Kyle Harvey, Harrison Holzer, Shelley Hennig, Teyana Taylor, Jamie Choi, Jordan Rock, Amin Joseph

Written and directed by Ian Edelman, The After Party is a 2018 comedy film that follows an up-and-coming rapper who goes viral in the worst way possible. But when his best friend gets them into an exclusive New York after-party, it’s the opportunity of a lifetime for rap superstardom. The movie stars Kyle Harvey, Harrison Holzer, Shelley Hennig, Teyana Taylor, Jordan Rock, Amin Joseph, Andy Buckley, and Blair Underwood. Though it aims to be a fun “one crazy night” story along the lines of House Party, The After Party gets too muddled in its subplots to make that sort of impact. However, despite being critically panned, the movie has had a better reception from audiences. Admittedly, the film does have some cool moments, as well as cameos by iconic celebrities like Wiz Khalifa, DJ Khaled, and more. The trouble is, none of that is enough to make up for the movie’s unfocused plot, boring characters, and flat comedy.

