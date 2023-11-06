Be careful, 007 because a new spy has arrived. From the producers responsible for the iconic James Bond film franchise comes its adventure-contest series 007: Road To A Million. Hosted and narrated by Brian Cox, this epic journey brings together nine pairs of contestants as they embark on a globe-trotting quest with the dream of winning £1 million.

The catch? They must face a series of James Bond-inspired challenges in locations as diverse as the Scottish Highlands, the charming streets of Venice, and the majestic Swiss Alps - all of them the backdrops of renowned 007 film locations. With challenges to conquest and questions to answer, only one misstep could put an end to their mission.

Here’s everything we know about 007: Road To A Million.

The Controller (Brian Cox) is the on-screen mastermind behind the game, he dictates where the pairs go, and what they must do and sets their questions. He watches on from the shadows following the pair’s every move, revelling as his often merciless and punishing plans unfold in front of him.

In total, The Controller has hidden 10 questions around the world for each pair, who each have a chance of winning a £1,000,000.

Find them, answer them, win £1,000,000…But it won’t be that easy!

To reach these questions, the pairs face gut-wrenching Bond-inspired challenges which will push their physical strength and mental reserves to the limit. Each question is worth an increasing amount of money, if answered correctly, they bank the cash and continue to the next question, get it wrong their journey is over.

When Is '007: Road To A Million' Coming Out?

007: Road To A Million officially makes its entrance to Prime Video on November 10, 2023. Prime Video is currently the streaming home for 24 of the 25 James Bond titles (Spectre is currently the only title not available for free on the service). So Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to stream most of their favorite Bond movies alongside the exciting new series.

Watch the Trailer for '007: Road To A Million'

On October 23, 2023, Prime Video unveiled the full trailer for 007: Road To A Million. In a nod to the classic James Bond franchise, the trailer kicks off with an iconic Bond-style intro sequence, setting the tone for the electrifying adventures that lie ahead. As the camera rolls, viewers catch a glimpse of the heart-pounding challenges awaiting the audience.

Narrated by Cox, the trailer starts with him saying, “I’ve put real people into a James Bond adventure,” a statement that couldn’t be more accurate. The footage showcases regular individuals embarking on extraordinary journeys, with scenes showing them revving up glamorous high-tech cars, walking on moving trains, and even massive explosions - very reminiscent of the iconic James Bond flair.

Who Is Hosting '007: Road To A Million'?

Guiding fellow contestants and audiences through 007: Road to a Million is none other than Brian Cox. However, Cox isn’t playing any ordinary host - he’ll be taking on the role of The Controller, a.k.a. The on-screen mastermind behind the show. True to his nickname, The Controller has all the authority to decide where the contestants must go, the tasks they have to perform, and provide the questions these pairs will need to answer to proceed.

Cox has had quite the career lately, thanks to his role as the fearful business conglomerate Logan Roy in the Emmy-winning show Succession. Apart from his appearances on screen, Cox is also an active member of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Regarding his most recent portrayal as The Controller in 007: Road to a Million, Cox has enthusiastically expressed that this opportunity has fulfilled one of his long-standing acting aspirations - to be a part of a Bond production. Even though he maintains a subtle, enigmatic presence, The Controller possesses an aura of omniscience. With his brooding character, he sees the challenges before him as mere games and entertains himself by manipulating the contestants. Rest assured, despite his sinister demeanor, his wicked sense of humor is to die for.

Who Are the Contestants in '007: Road To A Million'?

Nine pairs of contestants representing a diverse cross-section of the U.K. will be participating in 007: Road To A Million. From family members to co-workers, these unique pairs bring a profound emotional dimension to their journey, especially with a life-altering cash prize up for grabs.

Check out the participants taking part in the global adventure below:

James (37) and Joey (43) - Brothers

A “copywriter by day and musician by night”, James teams up with his electrician business owner brother Joey. With a shared love for the Chelsea football club, these fiercely competitive siblings join the show to relive the carefree moments of their youth.

Beth (46) and Jen (41) - Friends

As medical workers, the two friends have seen their fair share of demanding challenges in their lives. Jen’s journey led her to the Royal Air Force (RAF), where she served in Afghanistan, tending to injured soldiers in diverse, remote locations. Meanwhile, Beth’s experience includes working in expedition medicine in the Amazon and the Arctic Circle.

Kamara (30) and Josh (42) - Couple

Kamara and Josh crossed paths while serving as youth workers in their community, eventually bonding over travel, anthropology, and diverse cultures. Kamara’s fearlessness and adventurous spirit match very well with Josh’s methodical and strategic approach to life.

Saiqa (23) and Sana (24) - Sisters

Sana, a process engineer, and Saiqa, a skilled fraud analyst, make up a dynamic duo. Sana radiates grace and composure even in the most stressful situations, while Saiqa excels in her interactions with people.

James (50) and Sam (21) - Father and Son

The father-son duo have a lot of catching up to do. Despite their strong and close bond, their relationship has been marked by James spending a significant amount of time away from home, working on an oil rig, and missing out on many of Sam’s formative years.

Keith (54) and Nick (54)- Former Colleagues

Retired police officers Keith and Nick are basically “two peas in a pod”. In an attempt to relive the glory days of their past, the two try not to take everything too seriously. But don’t underestimate these two, their wealth of experience gives them an edge to navigate these strenuous challenges.

Danny (41) and Colin (51) - Friends

Danny and Colin share a decade-long friendship, which was solidified by the discovery that their fathers hailed from the same parish in Jamaica. In contrast to Danny’s level-headed and resourceful demeanor is Colin’s knack for improvising spontaneous solutions.

Grace (31) and Daniella (30) - Friends

Grace and Daniella’s connection began when they worked as runners at Capital Radio Glasgow. But outside their professional endeavors, Grace takes the lead by hosting a quick three nights a week, while Daniella brings boundless enthusiasm into their relationship.

Tanaka (28) and James (28) - Friends

First crossing paths in school, the two pals have embarked on many adventures together, exploring destinations such as Brazil, South Africa, and Colombia. While James is an adventurous risk-taker, Tanaka is more comfortable within a safe zone.

What Is '007: Road To A Million' About?

Witness a spy-espionage contest unlike any other. 007: Road To A Million follows nine pairs of ordinary individuals who venture off on a James Bond-inspired epic adventure. Like any true super spy, they have a mission on their hands: to uncover hidden questions scattered across the glove for a chance at winning a life-changing £1,000,000 prize.

Just like any James Bond movie, there’s always a villain lurking in the shadows. In 007: Road to a Million, we have The Controller, who has clandestinely concealed 10 questions at various locations all over the globe, each serving as a stepping stone towards the reward. To find these questions, contestants must take part in heart-pounding challenges that test their physical prowess and mental fortitude to the extreme. A correct answer brings contestants closer to the grand prize, but one wrong answer automatically puts an end to their journey.

From the rugged Scottish Highlands to the desolate Chilean desert, these contestants must trot from one stunning location to another. Packed with drama, nerve-wracking challenges, and emotions running high, 007: Road To A Million guarantees audiences an exhilarating quest that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Who Is Making '007: Road To A Million'?

007: Road To A Million is directed by Julian Jones of 72 Films, and produced jointly by 72 Films and MGM Alternative, in partnership with the esteemed James Bond producers. Joining the lineup of executive producers are David Glover, John Douglas, and Dominique Foster of 72 Films; Barbara Broccoli, Michael G Wilson, Gregg Wilson of EON; and Barry Poznick of MGM.