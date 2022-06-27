At any given moment, movies and TV shows are being made and released, with actors giving performances that impact audiences and solidify their names in pop culture. Typically, years of auditions, rejections, and small parts precede more significant, notable roles, but all it takes is one project to catapult an artist to widespread recognition.

In the first half of 2022 alone, in addition to their female counterparts, many young male actors have put their talents on display and begun their journey to stardom. Some of these actors are enjoying the spoils of their latest breakout role, while others are right on the brink of becoming household names. Varying across roles, including the King of Rock and Roll, a Disney prince, a karate champion, and even an ‘80s Dungeon Master, these ten up-and-coming actors are ones you’re going to want to look out for in the years to come.

Austin Butler

Many will recognize Austin Butler from his early days on Nickelodeon and Disney Channel shows like Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, Hannah Montana, iCarly, and most notably, the final season of Zoey 101. Butler eventually left the children's shows behind and had leading roles in multiple series, including The Carrie Diaries and The Shannara Chronicles, before breaking onto the big screen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

However, Butler is about to step into the King’s blue suede shoes in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, which arrives in theaters on June 24. If that’s not enough, Butler is also set to play Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, originally played by Sting, in Dune: Part 2 next year.

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. began his career playing more minor roles in multiple films and TV shows, many of which told stories of slavery and racism, including 12 Years a Slave, The Birth of a Nation, and the Oscar-nominated film, Mudbound. Harrison Jr. continued to grow his career by starring in indie films Luce, Gully, and Waves, for which he received multiple awards and nominations. In 2020, he portrayed Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in The Trial of the Chicago 7, winning a SAG award with the rest of the cast.

Harrison Jr. recently put his musical talents on display as Christian in Cyrano and will continue to do so as he stars alongside Austin Butler as B.B. King in Elvis. He is also set to star in the titular role of a biographical film called Chevalierand as the voice of a young Scar in Barry Jenkins’ upcoming Lion King CGI prequel.

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors is relatively new to the scene but has quickly established himself in the industry. His first on-screen role was in the ABC miniseries When We Rise in 2017. He then starred in the 2019 indie film The Last Black Man in San Francisco, for which he received an Independent Spirit Award nomination and was praised by critics and Former President Barack Obama.

His most recent projects include Marvel’s Lokion Disney+ and The Harder They Fallon Netflix. Next year, Majors will have lead roles in Creed III, Korean War film Devotion, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Jonah Hauer-King

One of Jonah Hauer-King's earlier projects was playing the lead role in the American family film, A Dog’s Way Home, in 2017. Currently, he stars in the World War II drama series World on Fire, which has been renewed for a second season.

Hauer-King is sure to become a mainstay in households across the world next year as he plays Prince Eric in the live-action reboot of The Little Mermaid.

Josh Whitehouse

Josh Whitehouse is most well-known for playing Lieutenant Hugh Armitage in the BBC Poldark series remake in 2017, but many of his other roles incorporate some kind of musical element. These films include Northern Soul, Modern Life is Rubbish, and Valley Girl, a 2020 musical adaptation of the 1983 film.

Perhaps Whitehouse’s breakout role will be in his next project, an Amazon Prime miniseries based on a New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, Daisy Jones & The Six. Starring alongside Sam Claflin and Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough, Whitehouse will play the bassist in a ‘70s rock band (inspired by Fleetwood Mac) as they rise and fall in LA’s music scene.

Kyle Allen

Kyle Allen had his first prominent role in 2016 in The Path, a Hulu original series starring Aaron Paul, Hugh Dancy, and Michelle Monaghan. He gained more attention after starring in a couple of rom-coms over the last year; opposite Kathryn Newton in 2021’s The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, and then opposite Joey King in The In Between.

So far, Allen’s most significant project was playing a Jet named Balkan in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 remake of West Side Story. His biggest upcoming role is playing He-Man in Netflix’s live-action reboot of Masters of the Universe. Perhaps this role will propel Allen’s career as an actor with immense physicality.

Xolo Maridueña

Xolo Maridueña is still not widely known but has been acting since he was about ten years old. His first significant role was Victor Graham on the critically-acclaimed NBC series Parenthood, which he played for three seasons.

Maridueña had smaller roles in the years following but finally got his breakout role in 2018 as Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai, for which he has received multiple nominations. Since the Emmy-nominated show was transferred to Netflix in 2020, it has become one of the streaming site’s most-watched series, simultaneously catapulting its cast to international stardom. Maridueña will star as Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle in the DC comic’s live-action film. His role as the first Latino superhero to have a feature-length film will likely boost his popularity and establish Xolo Maridueña as an inspiration for young Mexican-American children across the country.

Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang is a Chinese-American comedian, actor, podcaster, and writer. He began as a writer on Saturday Night Live and eventually became a featured player on the show, rapidly gaining popularity and recognition as one of the first Asian and gay cast members in the show’s 40+ year history. Yang was nominated for an Emmy for his work on SNL in 2021 and has been included on Forbes, Variety, and Time’s lists of influential people.

Since becoming a regular player on SNL, Yang has played roles in the Rebel Wilson comedy Isn’t It Romantic, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, Girls5eva, The Lost City, and Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, which was renewed for a third season on Comedy Central. Most recently, Yang stars in the well-reviewed Hulu original film Fire Island, inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

Jonathan Bailey

Despite Jonathan Bailey’s recent whirlwind breakthrough courtesy of Netflix’s Bridgerton, he has been acting in England, commonly on stage, since he was only seven years old. In 2018, Bailey entered American television with a three-episode arc on the Amazon Prime series Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski.

However, after decades of work, Bailey gained worldwide fame in 2020 for portraying the eldest son Anthony Bridgerton in the wildly popular Shondaland series. In fact, the second season, which focuses on Anthony’s story, is the second most-watched English language television series on Netflix, which simultaneously made Bailey an international sex symbol.

Joseph Quinn

Joseph Quinn has been acting on British television for years, virtually unknown to international audiences. In 2017, Quinn played a Stark soldier on an episode of Game of Thrones and an American medic in 2018’s war/horror film Overlord.

Quinn’s big break finally came this year when he landed the role of Hellfire's Dungeon Master and self-proclaimed freak, Eddie Munson, in Netflix’s juggernaut, Stranger Things. Quinn’s portrayal of the metalhead outcast as chaotic and charismatic yet unabashedly human has made Eddie a fan-favorite character while practically making Quinn an overnight sensation. He will return in Volume 2 on July 1, and if Eddie survives, fans will hopefully see Quinn in Stranger Things’ final season.

