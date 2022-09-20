Throughout the years, the film industry has delivered remarkably intense films that make viewers feel as if they, too, are a part of the story. Whether we're talking horror or incredibly theatrical drama films, it isn't hard to feel empathetic towards the storyline and the pain a character is going through—not only is this a true statement for the audience, but it also is for the actor that's portraying the role which often feels every heightened emotion their character endures as if it was their own.

Sometimes, the fine line between acting and embodying the character becomes blurry to a scary extent. These films caused actors to reach extremes in the art of performing. Here are some of the most traumatizing roles on-screen.

Shelley Duvall — 'The Shining' (1980)

Shelley Duvall's part in the Stanley Kubrick horror cult classic is nothing short of iconic—she plays Wendy Torrance, the role she is most remembered for today. It turns out that her role is not only legendary, but is an incredibly gut-wrenching and wearing one as well. Having wholly withdrawn from the spotlight, the actress opened up about her time on set.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Duvall revealed that she would spend entire days on set crying due to the filmmaker's perfectionistic nature. She would put on a Sony Walkman and listen to sad songs and fill her head with gloomy thoughts: "You just think about something very sad in your life or how much you miss your family or friends. But after a while, your body rebels. It says: ‘Stop doing this to me. I don’t want to cry every day,'" the actress added.

Anne Hathaway — 'Les Misérables' (2012)

Les Misérables is undoubtedly one of the most well-known musicals, if not the most famous. What may come as a shock to some is what actress Anne Hathaway went through as she stepped into the shoes of Fantine. It seems that the actress not only deprived herself of food to play the despairing, tuberculosis-stricken character, but she also deprived herself of her husband's company.

While the actress earned an Oscar in the end, it makes one wonder if all the sacrifice was worth it: "I felt very uncomfortable. I kind of lost my mind doing that movie and it hadn’t come back yet. Then I had to stand up in front of people and feel something I don’t feel which is uncomplicated happiness. It’s an obvious thing, you win an Oscar and you’re supposed to be happy. I didn’t feel that way," Hathaway told The Guardian.

Adrien Brody — 'The Pianist' (2002)

In 2017, talented actor Adrien Brody told the Locarno Film Festival that he is still affected by his Oscar-winning role in The Pianist. Brody brought Jewish composer Władysław Szpilman to life in the highly emotional film about the Holocaust. The actor revealed he had to sacrifice parts of his personal life to embody the role entirely. He also added that he went through a significant starvation diet, losing 30 pounds in weight.

Apart from that, Brody disclosed that he was depressed for a year after the film: "And I don’t suffer from that, generally. It wasn’t just a depression; it was a mourning. I was very disturbed by what I embraced [in making that film], and of the awareness that it opened up in me. But how much these things take from you changes project to project."

Florence Pugh — 'Midsommar' (2019)

Indeed Ari Aster's Midsommar left several horror fans—particularly those who love A24 films—in awe of its innovative storyline. In a surreal take on the real-life floral Swedish Festival, Florence Pugh perfectly played Dani, flawlessly depicting the intensity of every emotion the character went through. However, Pugh was initially worried about the role: "I was apprehensive to get into character as Dani because I’ve never witnessed anything close to the trauma that she has," the actress explained.

Luckily, the actress went straight onto the Little Women set to begin production, which turned out to be like therapy for her after the horror film. "I’m so grateful for her silliness and her cheekiness and her just all around deliciousness," Pugh revealed about her character Amy. "I think she was the exact therapy I needed—I just got to be a silly child for three months, and that was crucial for me at the time."

Joaquin Phoenix — 'Joker' (2019)

Joaquin Phoenix's current trademark role has won a lot of people over. Since Joker came out, there has been enormous worldwide praise for the actor's performance, which was so good it earned him his first Academy Award in 2020. Nevertheless, the actor had to go through a lot when preparing for the role.

Having completely transformed his body by losing 52 pounds, Phoenix revealed that he developed a disorder and became obsessed with his new weight: "So much of what’s difficult is waking up every day and being obsessed over, like, 0.3 pounds. Right? And you really develop a disorder,” the actor revealed to the Associated Press.

Alex Wolff — Hereditary (2018)

Another remarkable A24 horror film is Hereditary, also directed by Ari Aster. According to Alex Wolf, Aster's continuously praised horror debut has left a mark on the young actor, who was often traumatized by everything his character went through.

"I’ll tell you that movie did about as much damage to me as a movie can do," Wolff told Looper, revealing that he suffered psychological complications and loss of sleep. "It really affected me." The actor also told Vice: “I don’t think you can go through something like this and not have some sort of PTSD afterward.”

Kate Winslet — 'The Reader' (2008)

The gifted Kate Winslet brings Hanna Schmitz to life in The Reader. Her character is twice the age of Michael Berg (David Kross and Ralph Fiennes), but that doesn't stop the characters from sharing a passionate affair. Apart from the disturbing situation, the actress revealed that the role took an emotional toll.

"We wrapped on July 12th, and I sort of walked away like some car crash victim who somehow hadn't been hurt on the outside, but I felt like I couldn't speak [about it]. It was truly overwhelming. I really went somewhere. I was in some kind of a trance. And I'm still coming to terms with all of it. I'm so blown away by the movie," Winslet told HuffPost.

Janet Leigh — 'Psycho' (1960)

Alfred Hitchcock's legendary Pyscho features one of the most iconic shower scenes on-screen, starring Janet Leigh. Although many people enjoyed the scene, the actress wasn't one of them. In conversation with The New York Times in 1995, Leigh revealed that it was a rather traumatic experience even decades later.

"I stopped taking showers and I take baths, only baths," she said. "In fact, when the former movie star stays overnight in a hotel or at a friend's home where only a shower is available, she panics. "I make sure the doors and windows of the house are locked and I leave the bathroom door open and shower curtain open. I'm always facing the door, watching, no matter where the shower head is."

Leonardo DiCaprio — 'The Revenant' (2015)

The movie that ended up getting the celebrated actor his much-deserved Oscar also was the one in which he acted less, for at times he was experiencing the film as if it was real. Having "never experienced anything alike as an actor," between eating a raw bison liver and working even during sick days, Leonardo DiCaprio went to crazy lengths of sufferance in The Revenant.

“I had elk skin on and a bear fur that weighed about 100 pounds when it got wet,” DiCaprio told Wired. “And every day it was a challenge not to get hypothermia.”

Heath Ledger — 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Much like Joaquin Phoenix (or rather, the other way around), Heath Ledger had difficulty fully embodying the infamous clown that everyone loves so much. Although he won the Oscar for his stunning performance (unfortunately, he passed before he could receive it), Ledger locked himself away in a hotel room for a month and made a sort of Joker diary of his backstory and notes to prepare for the role.

As told to The New York Times, it started to affect his sleep. "I probably slept an average of two hours a night," he said. "I couldn't stop thinking. My body was exhausted, and my mind was still going."

