Sometimes it is the hidden truths that are the most frightening to learn about.

Documentaries are now amassing audiences with their ability to take captive the hidden truths about a variety of topics with intricate details and a lot of drama. With the release of information not known by the public, many industries and franchises come undone due to their malpractices.

RELATED:The Best Documentaries On Netflix Right Now

Of documentary topics, one genre that ruffles a few feathers is the ones regarding animal welfare. These truths rupture audience expectations to provide revolutionary malpractices, often resulting in outcries for changes in policies, or boycotting companies entirely. The underworld of modern agriculture, entertainment, consumable production and eating habits expose a dark reality in which many are unaware of the true origins. From the groundbreaking allegations against SeaWorld in Blackfish, to the grotesque practices in Food Inc., here are ten animal-related documentaries that expose animal cruelty.

Blackfish (2013)

Inspired by the catastrophic death of SeaWorld trainer, Dawn Brancheau, who was killed by star-performing Orca Tilikum, under the reported issue that she was wearing a ponytail in 2010, Blackfish aimed to extrapolate the truth behind the aggressive Killer Whale, and in turn, the whole SeaWorld franchise. Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s acclaimed documentary details the claustrophobic living conditions and brutal training schedules that the Orcas are subject to, leading to their aggressive behaviors on other whales, and the detrimental impact on some of their trainers.

SeaWorld comes undone when Blackfish exposes the cruel treatment of performance Orcas and how life in captivity severely impacts the animal’s mental and physical wellbeing. In response, viewers called for the boycotting of the company, and SeaWorld has reported financial losses as a result of the documentary’s release.

The Elephant In The Living Room (2010)

Fans of the wildly successful Tiger King will find similar ethical conversations arising in The Elephant In The Living Room, about the difference between conservation and domestication of wild animals for human entertainment. Focusing on a niche American subculture that collects exotic (and often dangerous) animals to sit alongside individuals, the documentary at its core exposes two opposing arguments on the controversial issue, while settling on the idea that natural environments for these animals foster behaviors that have negative impacts on the animal itself, and poses as a danger for individuals around the animal.

An issue of civil rights and animal abuse, the documentary promotes the idea that the owners, breeders, traders, and anyone else involved along the way, are profiting off the animals, while lamenting about their own problems, using animals to fill the void.

The Ghosts In Our Machine (2013)

On a large-scale battle, The Ghosts In Our Machine delves into the argument that animals and humans are intrinsically alike, and should therefore be treated the same in the modern world. Following Jo-Anne McArthur, a photojournalist and animal activist, viewers watch her sneak into fur farms, animal sanctuaries, and other facilities to take pictures, exposing their distressing living conditions and mental states. Unlike other animal rights based documentaries, The Ghosts In Our Machine gently guides viewers through the world of malpractice, aiming for education over shock factor as a tactic to change beliefs.

RELATED:5 Best Animal Documentaries To Stream On Netflix Right Now

The documentary received praise for its ability to centralize core beliefs about animals who are a part of global dominating sectors of food, research, entertainment, and fashion, by following individual animal stories as a means of establishing connections. Constructing empathy with the animals instead of the cause, the documentary is a must-watch.

Seaspiracy (2021)

A Netflix Original, Seaspiracy is a hard-hitting documentary that aims to take down many marine organizations - from commercial fisheries to sustainable organizations, arguing that the only way to save the environmental damage on marine life is to end fish consumption and support marine reserves.

Seaspiracy comments on all aspects of marine life, of which human actions have dramatically impacted through overfishing and plastic pollution (both microplastics and general waste), urging viewers that the delicate ecosystems will shatter within a mere couple of decades. It is important to note that while the documentary raises genuine concerns and facts about commercial fishing and the damages onto marine ecosystems as a whole, Seaspiracy has received backlash for its inaccurate portrayals and evidence of organizations.

What The Health (2017)

An investigative documentary, What The Health extrapolates modern-day illnesses and reliance on pharmaceutical products on the rise in food consumption patterns, suggesting a vegan diet is healthiest for individuals to follow to avoid health problems.

What The Health is a documentary, like Blackfish, that exposes the corruption of big companies to benefit themselves while simultaneously harming those who consume, and those who are consumed, insinuating that the true goal of big businesses is to make everyone sick to keep the money rolling in. What The Health argues the cruelty of eating animals and their products by convincing viewers that by consuming these products, they will make themselves ill.

Earthlings (2005)

Narrated by Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix, Earthlings traverses through the dissension of speciesism as akin to issues of racism and other power-relative struggles exisiting within the human race, with a heavy plea to live a vegan lifestyle to protect animals.

RELATED:How 'Prehistoric Planet' Revitalizes The Documentary Troupe Of Personified Animals

Discussed through five chapters - pets, food, clothing, entertainment, and scientific research - Earthlings exposes our reliance on animals across multiple industries, all for the benefit of humans and at the expense of animals’ livelihoods and safety. Using hidden cameras to highlight the truths of day-to-day events in these areas of animal use, disgusting truths about pet stores and puppy mills, factories, farms, and places where animal experimentation occur.

Maximum Tolerated Dose (2012)

Maximum Tolerated Dose is a perturbed look into the unseen side of scientific experiments where animals suffer at the hands of unethical practices. Within scientific discoveries about products and their efficiency on humans, animals are often subject to the contentious ‘maximum tolerated dose’ test, where a product is tested on an animal in gradually higher doses until fatality occurs.

Once a baseline dose has been established, a trial group of animals is administered the drug over a span of two or more years until it can be said to be safe for humans. During these testing periods, animals are brutally injured physically and psychologically, and those who administer the tests are torn between ethics of human vs animal wellbeing. Featuring brutally honest accounts by lab technicians involved with animal experimentation at one point of their careers, the documentary forces viewers to take a deeper look at the beauty and health products they use to find their hidden truths.

The Cove (2009)

The Cove depicts the cruel dolphin hunting practices in Japan, particularly Taiji, although culturally significant to the fisherman involved. Dolphin drives are a method of slaughter that involves using boats and spears to herd the animals into a confined space (like a bay), where they are then murdered for their meat. Those not killed for being too young or attractive are sold off to oceanariums and the like for a life of servitude under the purpose of entertainment.

RELATED:10 Saddest Movie Animal Deaths That Will Make You Want To Hug Your Pet

Taiji depends on the financial security that dolphin meat provides, and is tied to the idea that food is vital for their own survival. While the documentary argues that outside the moral idea of not eating their meat, the ways that dolphins are slaughtered in the cove needs reformation. The Cove aims to revolt against Japanese fishing methods, and end the consumption of dolphin meat, assuring viewers that the meat has high levels of mercury that can poison those who eat it.

Cowspiracy (2014)

Directed by the same producer of Seaspiracy, Cowspiracy comments on the true impacts of agriculture on the environment, blaming human involvement and the lack of vegan diets and principles for a global problem.

Examining core environmental issues of excessive water use, deforestation, climate change, and ocean dead zones, Cowspiracy claims that governments and big businesses are liaizing to lie to consumers about the true cause of global warming - when it is consumers who are apparently to blame through the consumption of animals. Animal agriculture is also framed as the culprit for greenhouse gas emissions and species extinction, where the documentary works to offer sustainable solutions as the population grows.

Food Inc. (2008)

Food, Inc. examines all aspects of the food industry and their harm towards the environment, employees, and animals involved in the process. With a higher demand than ever before for food sources, health and safety regulations have become more relaxed, leading to negative consequences for the sake of providing cheaper food for a higher profit.

The documentary occupies ethical questions about genetically modifying fruit and vegetables with preservatives, and feeding animals steroids to produce bigger cuts of meat, despite it being unhealthy for animals and humans alike. Featuring gruesome images of slaughterhouses, chicken coops and other areas where animals are housed until they are mass-murdered, Food, Inc. is confronting but necessary to see. A commentary on society’s capitalistic tendencies, Food, Inc. is a vital watch to question the need for mass-produced food that is modified before production, and is harmful to animals in the process.

NEXT:Netflix's 'Tiger King' Review: A Wild Tale Of Big Cats And Even Bigger Ego