Halloween is a holiday that has changed quite a bit over the years. It has gone from a celebration of the harvest to a large and commercialized affair involving candy, costumes, and plenty of scares. As with other commercialized holidays, plenty of films and television specials have been made to showcase the festivities.

In the world of animation, Halloween specials are often some of the most creative. This makes sense: the holiday is all about dressing up and appeasing restless spirit, which animation can help bring to life in creative ways. Plus, it means you can watch spooky films not necessarily set during Halloween, as they still fit the aesthetic.

'The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad' (1949)

During the 1940s, Disney released a series of package films consisting of several shorts. The last of these was released in 1948 and combined adaptations of two classic stories from Britain and the USA. These were The Wind and the Willows and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

Both segments are well put-together, but the Sleepy Hollow section is the one that really gets you into the Halloween spirit. Narrated and sung by Bing Crosby, and brought to life by iconic Disney animation, it's one of the best adaptations of the story thanks to memorable character designs and its catchy songs. Then the Headless Horseman shows up for the climax, which turns into a terrifying and comedic chase.

'It's the Great Pumpkin: Charlie Brown' (1966)

As Halloween approaches, the Peanuts gang prepares to go trick or treating. Charlie Brown is excited to learn that he's been invited to a Halloween party, while Linus makes plans to spend the night in the pumpkin patch to await the Great Pumpkin. The other kids mock Linus for his belief, but he is undeterred.

Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz wrote this television special, which helped add authenticity to the character's dialogue and humor. Along with showing how excited kids get for Halloween, it also touches on themes of faith with Linus' quest to meet the Great Pumpkin. The humor is some of the best in all the Peanuts specials, especially the running gag of Charlie Brown receiving rocks instead of candy.

'The Halloween Tree' (1993)

Based on Ray Bradbury's book of the same name, this Hannah-Barbera film sees a group of kids meeting up for Halloween, only to learn that their friend Pip is being rushed to the hospital. Later, they see his spectral form steal a jack-o-lantern from a Halloween Tree belonging to a man named Moundshroud. The kids ask to accompany Moundshroud to save Pip, and he agrees, provided that they also discover the origin of Halloween and their costumes.

Bradbury wrote the screenplay and lent his voice as the narrator, which helps explain why the writing in this special is so strong. It does a wonderful job of explaining many origins of modern Halloween to children, including The Day of the Dead from Mexico. Leonard Nimoy also lends his iconic voice to Moundshroud, which helps to elevate the character to one of the best mystical guides in children's media.

'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

Jack Skellington is the Pumpkin King and ruler of Halloween Town. However, he finds himself growing bored by doing the same thing every year and longs for something new in his life. He gets his wish when he falls through a door to Christmas Town, and decides to try his hand at this new holiday.

The Nightmare Before Christmas combines Tim Burton's unique macabre style with an almost fairytale sense of wonder. The stop-motion helps add to this feel, giving the character unique designs that are creepy and cute at the same time. Composer Danny Elfman also adds to this by singing Jack Skellington's songs like a haunting melody.

'Mickey's House of Villains' (2002)

It's Halloween at the House of Mouse, and many of Disney's biggest villains have come to mingle. As Mickey and the gang entertain them with shorts, Jafar lets slip that he has a trick in store for Mickey. At the stroke of midnight, he leads a coup to take over the House of Mouse and rename it the House of Villains.

While the animation and story are typical for a cash-grab DVD release, House of Villains is enjoyable thanks to its premise. It's a treat to see Disney villains teaming up, even if it's just to take over a nightclub, especially when they get their own song. Plus, the film showcases a number of old and new Disney shorts with Halloween themes.

'Monster House' (2006)

Image via Columbia Pictures

J.D. Walters spends most of his time spying on his neighbor, Mr. Nebbercracker, who is hostile to any child who comes onto his lawn and often confiscated their toys. When J. D. tries to retrieve a basketball for his friend Chowder, Nebbercracker confronts him and succumbs to a heart attack. Afterward, his house seems to come alive, and attacks the boys and a girl named Jenny, who agree to team up and try to defeat the house before Halloween.

Monster House could have easily become another run-of-the-mill children's flick, but what sets it apart is how it doesn't talk down to its audience. The characters are written in a believable way, especially for the film's 80s aesthetic, and it gets dark in places with both themes and imagery. Mr. Nebbercracker's backstory in particular was very nuanced, and Steve Buscemi does a fantastic job voicing him in his limited appearances.

'Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit' (2005)

Image via Aardman Animation

In their newest enterprises, Wallace and Gromit work as rabbit catchers to protect the upcoming giant vegetable festival. When Wallace attempts to remove the rabbit's desire to eat vegetables, it results in an accident that creates a massive were-rabbit. Now Wallace and Gromit must capture it before a local hunter can kill it for glory.

Curse of the Were-Rabbit is a wonderful homage to classic horror films like The Wolfman, while still retaining the classic British charm of Wallace and Gromit. The budget of a feature film allowed production company Aardman to push the boundaries with larger and more extravagant scenes showcasing Wallace's inventions. It also makes good use of new characters voiced by Helena Bonham Carter and Ralph Fiennes.

'Scooby-Doo and the Goblin King' (2008)

After a magician named Krudsky refuses to let Scooby see his act, he and Shaggy expose Krudsky as a fraud. He swears revenge for this and steals the power of a fairy, becoming a real sorcerer. He then sets his sights on acquiring the sceptre of the Goblin King, which forces Scooby and Shaggy to travel to the spirit world to get it first.

Scooby-Doo has released many spooky films over the years, but Goblin King best captures the spirit and feel of Halloween. It doesn't take itself as seriously as films like Zombie Island and Witches Ghost and plays out more like Scooby and Shaggy stumbling through a Wonderland-inspired kingdom of Halloween tropes. Focusing only on Shaggy and Scooby also harkens back to older Scooby-Doo films like Ghoul School and The Reluctant Werewolf.

'ParaNorman' (2012)

Young Norman Babcock is an eleven-year-old with a unique gift to speak to the dead, including his deceased grandmother. This makes him an outcast among his peers and his family. When his uncle suddenly dies, his spirit tells Norman that he must take over a ritual or else an ancient curse will descend upon the town.

While Coraline is the film that put Lakia on the map, ParaNorman established them as one of the best stop-motion companies. The film's camera work is amazing, especially when it pays homage to classic horror films. The story is about the dangers of ignorance and outcasts supporting outcasts, which hits home no matter your age.

'Hotel Transylvania' (2012)

Tired of living in a world that hates monsters, count Dracula builds Hotel Transylvania, a hidden place where monsters can retreat to. When his daughter, Mavis, turns 118, Dracula invites his friends and their families to the hotel to celebrate. However, things grow complicated when a regular human arrives by mistake, and Dracula does everything in his power to keep his identity secret.

Director Genndy Tartakovsky brings his iconic style of on-point animation and facial expressions that convey more emotion than words. It has plenty of jokes based on the different classic monsters and how monsters are seen by modern media. It also boasts a decent cast, with Adam Sandlerand his usual friends taking the helm.

