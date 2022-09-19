Television shows are one of the greatest forms of storytelling. They usually only have 22 to 44 minutes to tell their story, and keep audiences coming back each week for the next installment. This is perhaps best seen in the realm of animation, where audiences must be convinced to care about the lives and perils of characters brought to life by an artist's hand.

Sadly, while many of these shows succeed in their goals, entertainment is ultimately a business. As such, many beloved shows were cancelled before their time. Thankfully, the hard work of the creative teams involved have ensured that they maintain strong fans and attract new ones.

'Gargoyles'

With the success of Batman: The Animated Series, Disney decided to make their own action show. Headed by Greg Weisman, the show focused on a clan of gargoyles who survived into the modern day thanks to a magic spell. It hooked audiences with its complex characters and strong writing in both dialogue and story, and plans were in motion for a multitude of spin-off shows within the same universe.

However, the rise of Power Rangers and the trial of O.J Simpson caused a significant drop in ratings. Its final season aired thirteen episodes on ABC, but Weisman and most of his staff were removed. Nevertheless, Weisman has tried to continue Gargoyles in comic book form.

'Cybersix'

Based on an Argentinian comic strip, Cybersix follows a runaway artificial human created by a Nazi scientist. Fleeing to Meridiana, she takes the identity of a male school teacher by day while battling the scientist's creations at night. Along the way, she meets new friends and struggles to find her place in the world.

Related: 'Cybersix' Review: An Animated Series Worthy of the Wachowskis | Saturday Mourning CartoonsWhile the show toned down some darker moments in the comic strip, it still got intense at times. The characters all get strong development, including one-off side characters and some B-movie style monsters Cybersix fights. Sadly, the show's high costs and conflicts between its Canadian and Japanese production companies resulted in its cancellation after thirteen episodes.

'God, the Devil, and Bob'

Depressed with how humanity turned out, God considers wiping the slate clean. He's willing to give humanity one last chance to show their virtue, and tasks the Devil to choose a human who can prove it. The Devil chooses an alcoholic family man named Bob, who has a caring heart despite his vices, and becomes God's go-to man.

The show received praise for its sharp writing, multifaceted characters, and strong voice work from French Steward, Alan Cumming, andJames Garner. It also received criticism by religious activists, resulting in its termination after four of its thirteen episodes aired. Fortunately, the unaired episodes were seen on DVD and re-runs.

'Clone High'

In this very special show, government officials gathered the DNA of numerous famous people and cloned them. As teenagers, the clones attend a high school run by an eccentric scientist and his butler manservant until their skills can be used for military use. Meanwhile, the clones try to navigate the difficulties of teenage life and live up to their famous predecessors.

Clone High has as much fun with its premise as possible. Alongside some good writing with plenty of sitcom tropes and in-jokes, they have fun inverting the personalities of these famous figures to fit highschool stereotypes. Unfortunately, this got the show flack for its portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi and was abruptly cancelled, but it has been renewed for new seasons on HBO Max.

'Megas XLR'

In the far future, humanity is on the verge of extinction against hostile aliens. To prevent this, a prototype mech is sent back in time to aid in humanity's last stand. However, it arrives in the 2000s by mistake, where it's found and rebuilt by a slacker with a passion for video games.

The show is a love-letter to mech animes told with a tongue in cheek style of humor. The comedy is on-point in this show, ranging from visual gags on signs and billboards to wanton destruction of products belonging to the show's MTV stand-in. Despite good ratings and reception, Megas XLR was cancelled due to animation cost and Cartoon Network juggling too many action shows at the time.

'Teen Titans'

On the outskirts of Jump City stands a T shaped tower. Within live Robin, Cyborge, Raven, Starfire, and Beast Boy, known as the Teen Titans. They work together to defeat super villains and space aliens, while also trying to live as roommates and respect one another as friends.

Teen Titans manages to balance visual comedy and mature storytelling very well. Each of the main characters gain episodes and arcs dedicated to their personal growth, and the animation seamlessly switches between serious action and wacky comedy. Sadly, the final episode ended on a cliffhanger that left many questions and un-finished storylines in the air.

'Class of the Titans'

On New Year's Eve, Cronos, the titan of time, escapes from the underworld and prepares to take over the world. However, an oracle tells him that seven teenagers descended from Greek heroes will rise to stop him. Though Coronos tries to kill them, the other Greek Gods come to their aid and unite them as a team.

The show offered a fun adventure series based around Greek mythology and how the monsters live and interact with the modern day. It was supported by a strong cast of characters with their own strengths and weaknesses, and top voice actors like David Kaye, Tabitha St. Germain, and Brian Drummond. Unfortunately, the show's second season ended on a cliffhanger that left the future of the heroes in question, and it was canceled before a third could be produced.

'Sym-Biotic Titan'

After their home world was conquered by a warlord, an alien princess, her bodyguard, and a loyal robot flee to Earth and disguise themselves as high school students. When under threat by aliens sent to kill them, the three merge into the titular Titan to defend their new home. Of course, not everyone views the titan as a hero, so they have to walk a delicate balance.

The show was helmed by Genndy Tartakovsky, who previously worked on Dexter's Lab and Samuria Jack. Alongside its unique premise, the show captivated audiences with strong character writing and interpersonal relationships between all three main characters. Ultimately, the show was cancelled due to an inability to acquire a toy license, but Tartakovsky has shown interest in continuing it.

'The Spectacular Spider-Man'

Greg Weisman threw his hat into cartoons again with this adaptation of Spider-Man. Pulling heavily from the movies, 90s animated series, and the original Stan Lee and Steve Ditko comics, it blended the best of all Spidy media at the time. To this day, many fans are quick to call it the best Spider-Man cartoon.

Related: 'The Spectacular Spider-Man' Animated Series Deserves to Live OnUnfortunately, the show's second season concluded around the time Disney acquired Marvel, and went into negotiations with Sony, who owns the rights to Spider-Man media. The end result was that Disney got the television rights, but Sony kept the film rights. This left The Spectacular Spider-Man in a nasty position, and it was cancelled to make way for Disney's Ultimate Spider-Man.

'Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes'

All four of Earth's maximum security prisons shut down at the same time, unleashing almost one hundred super villains. A group of Superheroes including Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Ant-Man, and the Wasp agree to join forces as the Avengers to recapture them. However, before they can defeat their foes, they will have to learn to overcome their own egos and work as a team.

Related: Why 'The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes' Is The Ultimate Marvel CartoonWhile the MCU was still in its infancy, this show introduced people to Marvel heroes and villains in storylines heavily influenced by classic comic. It was strengthened by not being afraid to have the heroes lose, resulting in emotional highs and strong drama. After the first Avengers film, however, Disney wanted to make a show that fit within the MCU's continuity, so it was cancelled for Avengers Assembled.

