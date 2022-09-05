With Amazon’s shiny new Rings of Power upon us, and already divisive among fans in its efforts to adapt J.R.R. Tolkien’s work, it’s worth examining the existing well-loved films and how they hold up today. Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy is an unmatched feat of genre movie-making, responsible for innovating cutting edge CGI and bringing books thought unfilmable to the big screen.

The movies are, perhaps, not perfect after all. They're excellently faithful adaptations, which is why so many fans ignore some of the visual effects that haven't aged as well as the rest, and perceived plot holes. Some elements stand out more than others, though.

The Oblivious Ringwraiths

Regardless of the exposition given in the books, if explanations don’t translate to script and screen, the explanation doesn’t matter. With that said, the Nazgûl are said to at all times sense the presence of the Ring, honing in on it whenever someone puts it on. Multiple times in the movies, however, the Ringwraiths miss Frodo (Elijah Wood) right beneath their noses.

In Fellowship, they miss him and the other Hobbits on the road to Bree and in Return of the King the Witch-King himself misses Frodo on the steps of Cirith Ungol. Obviously, had they been more efficient at their jobs, the plot would have been a lot shorter. It’s worth the story we got that the Ringwraiths were so oblivious.

Legolas Jumping the Shark

As the trilogy progressed and technology evolved during filming, Jackson invited more and more visual effects purely because he could, and less out of necessity. The character most affected by these changes is Legolas (Orlando Bloom). In Fellowship there’s a practical effect of him walking on top of the snowdrift and then a CGI Legolas on the cave troll’s back.

Rather infamously, Legolas then unnecessarily surfs down the stairs of Helm’s Deep (though it was done practically and still holds up). He also single-handedly takes out an Oliphaunt with gravity-defying acrobatics and manages to mount a horse in the most ridiculous manner possible. Elves are more capable than Men, but perhaps some of these feats could have been left out of the final cut.

The Aragorn-Eowyn-Arwen Love Triangle

In the grand scheme of love triangles, this one is done exceptionally well. There is no forced miscommunication, no vapid jealousy on Eowyn’s (Miranda Otto) part, and not too much time wasted entertaining the possibility of Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) and Eowyn actually getting together. Eowyn’s relationship with him after he rejects her doesn’t sour and her character is hardly defined by him.

However, the love triangle is pointless. Aragorn shows no signs of temptation, only sadness that Arwen (Liv Tyler) is, to his knowledge, leaving Middle-Earth. As one of few named female characters, Eowyn is a strong enough character deserving more than a tired cliché.

Gimli’s Bad One-Liners

Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) has some of the most awkward jokes and one-liners in the series, often the character alongside Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin (Billy Boyd) filling the comic relief niche. As the only Dwarf outside of cameos in Fellowship’s opening exposition, Gimli deserves better than being the butt of jokes, frequently laughed at by other characters.

His “salted pork” line in Return of the King, the ill-fitting chain mail at Helm’s Deep, the drinking game where he gets wasted, and him falling off an uncooperative horse are just a few. Gimli is more than just comedy though, he’s an extremely competent fighter with a big heart. Gimli also goes through one of the most dramatic changes, from hating Elf-kind to calling Legolas a very dear friend.

The Unexplained Eagles

One of the most notorious complaints and perceived plot holes is the purpose of the Eagles. Without explanation in the films, the Eagles come across as a massive Deus ex Machina that only arrive to fly characters out of danger. They save Gandalf (Ian McKellen) from Saruman (Christopher Lee) in Fellowship and rescue Frodo and Sam (Sean Astin) from Mount Doom.

Questions about the Eagles boil down to why they weren’t used more often and why they couldn’t fly the ring to Mount Doom. Arguments provided in the books aside, the movies don’t do a fantastic job at explaining exactly what the Eagles are to fans who haven’t read the books, or why simply flying to Mordor wasn’t an option.

The Convenient Ghost Army

Thematically, giving Aragorn a chance to contend with the troubled past of Isildur before taking the throne is a great idea. The execution of that with the army of ghosts cursed by Isildur for betraying him unfortunately comes across as an eleventh-hour superpower come to save the day.

With no prior mention of ghosts existing in Middle-Earth and the unkillable advantage the ghost army has, their arrival at the Battle of Pelennor Fields and easily wreaking havoc comes across as, well, convenient. Gimli even remarks, before Aragorn sets them free, that they're "very good in a tight spot."

The Elves at Helm’s Deep

One of the most glaring departures from the books, in the adaptation of The Two Towers, the writers decided to include a battalion of Elves (originally including Arwen herself) arriving to help bolster Theoden’s (Bernard Hill) vastly outnumbered forces. The Elves, led by Haldir (Craig Parker) say that they bring word from Elrond (Hugo Weaving): “An alliance once existed between Elves and Men… We come to honor that allegiance.”

Aside from them not being there in the books, because Elves were, at that point, set in their choice to leave Middle-Earth, not a single Elf seems to survive the battle. By the time Helm’s Deep is overrun, Legolas is the last of his kin and the assistance of the Elves is quickly forgotten.

Denethor’s Downfall

Denethor (John Noble) is an… interesting character, especially in the Extended Editions where he has more scenes with his sons to be an even worse father to Faramir (David Wenham). He’s written as a deeply flawed and bitter character, and at the same time an utmost fool, which makes him difficult to sympathize with.

Denethor ignores Pippin insisting that Faramir isn’t dead, attempting to burn himself and his son alive. He orders all his troops to abandon their posts and gets whacked by Gandalf for his stupidity. Denethor’s best moment is when he tells Pippin, “Go now and die in what way seems best to you.”

The Fake-Out Deaths

Lord of the Rings isn’t afraid of killing characters, Boromir (Sean Bean), Haldir, Saruman, and Theoden the biggest characters among a slew of background Elves and Men. The movies do, however, seem keen on trying to convince audiences that characters too important to die are ever in life-threatening peril with more than one fake-out death.

Frodo gets stabbed by a cave troll in Fellowship, Merry and Pippin are supposedly crushed by a horse in Two Towers and Aragorn falls off a cliff in the same movie. In Return of the King Frodo also "dies" after Shelob paralyses him and in the Extended Edition, time is wasted by the Mouth of Sauron trying to convince Aragorn and co. that Frodo died, when audiences already know he hasn't. While Frodo and Aragorn's fake-outs do serve a purpose outside of shock value, Merry and Pippin's do not.

The Many Endings

Another popular grievance with Return of the King aside from the Eagles is how long the movie takes to end. All told, there are six separate endings after Frodo finally lets the ring go and Sauron is destroyed and seven fade-to-blacks: Frodo and Sam on Mount Doom, Frodo and Sam being rescued by the Eagles, the curtain call reunion party, Aragorn’s coronation, Sam’s wedding, Frodo and Gandalf leaving Middle-Earth, and then Sam’s final farewell.

The “end” of the movie lasts over thirty minutes and the most egregious part about them is the constant fade-outs. Had each been quick cuts, without big swells of music every time and lingering close-ups, audiences would likely appreciate them a lot more. With that said, The Lord of the Rings absolutely deserved, and needed, its final victory lap.

