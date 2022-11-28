There are few things more satisfying than watching two characters we love fall for each other over the course of a series. Whether in an anime whose main focus is romance, or a story that just happens to have romantic subplots, everyone has a favorite couple that they want to stay together forever.

While some couples are confirmed by the end of their series, others are often left just ambiguous enough to keep viewers praying that things worked out. From co-parents to high school sweethearts and everything in between, here are some anime couples we hope never fall apart.

Warning: Spoilers Below

Taki & Mitsuha - 'Your Name'

One of the most acclaimed anime movies in recent memory, Your Name features a pair of unfamiliar teenagers who begin mysteriously swapping bodies and begin to form a connection as they try to meet face to face.

An incredibly moving spin on a Freaky Friday-esque dynamic, Mitsuha's rural lifestyle provides a perfect contrast to the bustling Tokyo environment that Taki comes from. As the two leave each other clues and messages during each swap in their attempt to find each other against increasingly staggering odds, you can't help but root for them to eventually start a real relationship by the time that beautiful final scene comes around.

Kaguya & Shirogane - 'Kaguya sama: Love is War'

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is an anime series that follows a high school student council president and vice president who both have feelings for each other, but can't bring themselves to make a move. Instead, they try to get the other to confess their love first.

The most fun thing about this couple is the way they attempt to provoke each other through elaborate plans that make the whole story feel like a romantic game of chess. Wanting to see these two crafty and lovable characters finally get together is what the entire story rests upon, and audiences aren't going anywhere until that day comes.

Komi & Tadano - 'Komi Can't Communicate'

Komi Can't Communicate is the story of Komi, a socially anxious, non-communicative high schooler who becomes the most popular and sought-after girl in class. She begins to form a bond with an average nobody named Tadano, who sees her for who she truly is and helps her work toward her dream of making 100 friends.

Both halves of this duo are incredibly wholesome on their own, but together they have some of the most heartwarming and adorably funny chemistry you'll find in any new-gen romance anime pairing. As Komi steadily widens her worldview and comes out of her shell thanks to Tadano's gentle nudges, the two have a relationship we hope will only continue to grow as their story progresses.

Laurent & Dorothy - 'Great Pretender'

In Great Pretender, Japan's self-proclaimed number-one swindler finds himself thrown into the world of big-time heists when he's recruited by international super-con, Laurent. Pulling off daring jobs across the globe, he and his crew of expert thieves take on some of the worst and wealthiest figures around.

While Laurent maintains a tranquil and mysterious image throughout the course of the series, his backstory depicts his ultimately tragic partnership and love affair with Dorothy, the woman who made him the suave conman that he is. The sheer sense of fun and whimsy that Dorothy comes at life with blends with Laurent's smooth disposition to make a thoroughly entertaining dynamic. Now that we know Dorothy is still alive, Great Pretender fans are begging to see these partners in crime find each other again.

Yona & Hak - 'Yona of the Dawn'

Yona of the Dawn, based on Mizuho Kusanagi's ongoing manga, follows young princess Yona, whose life suddenly takes a turn for the worse when her father is killed on her sixteenth birthday, forcing her to go on the run with her trusted bodyguard.

A criminally underrated couple from a show that needs more love, Yona and Hak's relationship is the beating heart of the entire story. Going from her childhood friend to the one person she can count on to protect her after she's lost everything, these two have each other's backs through the many ups and downs of this series.

Tohru & Kyo - 'Fruits Basket'

Fruits Basket centers on high schooler Tohru as she moves in with two of her wealthy male classmates following the sudden death of her mother. Making a new home and family for herself, Tohru works through her losses while making everlasting new bonds.

Tohru and Kyo are one of the most universally loved pairings in any romance anime and for good reason. While at first treating Tohru as an annoyance under his roof, these two develop a relationship built on understanding, trust, and forgiveness over the course of the series. While viewers already know they stay together well into old age, they're a couple we always want the best for.

Victor and Yuri - 'Yuri on Ice'

Yuri on Ice tells the story of Yuri Katsuki, a defeated Japanese figure skater who's taken under the wing of his hero, the legendary Russian skater, Victor Nikiforov. Together, they embark on a journey to put Yuri back in the spotlight and outdo the talented competition.

This pairing wasn't smooth sailing right from the start, with both characters showing a certain degree of uneasiness and hesitation around each other in the beginning. Gradually though, the two begin to open up to each other and come to realize that they have something truly special.

Loid & Yor Forger - 'Spy x Family'

Spy x Family, currently airing the second part of its first season, follows Twilight, a top-notch secret agent who starts a fake family in order to go deep undercover as "Loid Forger" for his most difficult operation yet. What he doesn't know, however, is his new wife is an assassin by night, and his adopted daughter can read minds.

Loid and Yor Forger's marriage is definitely far from conventional. While both of them mutually agree to get legally married purely to maintain appearances while raising their new daughter, the budding potential of these two as a real couple is almost undeniable whenever they share the screen. Though this matchup is shaping up to be the slowest of burns, here's to hoping these newlyweds will open their eyes to what's in front of them.

Yuu & Touko - 'Bloom Into You'

Bloom Into You is an anime about Yuu, a high school freshman who loves romance manga and hopes to one day have an experience much like the ones she reads about. When she's confessed to by her school's study council president, it seems like her dream may come true after all.

Another wholesome high school couple, Yuu and Touko make for a delightful relationship to watch grow over the course of this series. While in denial at first, Yuu slowly but surely starts losing the ability to convince herself she feels nothing for her new companion. While maybe not as clear to Yuu, Bloom Into You fans can see that these two are clearly meant for each other.

Shikamaru & Temari - 'Naruto'

Naruto is the story of its titular character, who was born into a world of shinobi as the vessel for a fox demon that nearly destroyed his home village. Through many trials, he aims to become the leader of his village and finally get the acknowledgment he never received as a child.

Shikamaru and Temari may be side characters in the grand scheme of things, but that doesn't stop them from being a fan favorite ship. Starting as rivals during the Chunin exams, it's a treat to watch these enemies grow to become good friends and even begin dating by the end of the story. Fans already know the two are happily married in Boruto, the show's sequel series, and hope they stay steady till the end.

