The decade had more to offer slasher fans than just Wes Craven's meta masterpiece.

The 1990s was a weird time for horror. The high-energy staples of the genre, such as Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street were starting to wind down as each entry started to feel staler, while no new franchises were coming to carry the torch.

It wasn't until 1996's Scream came along that the genre exploded back into popularity, with its self-awareness making for a refreshing take on the formula. While it is the standout horror film of the 90s, there are still some quality slashers from the decade that gave us grunge that are still worth checking out. Here are ten of the best.

Candyman (1992)

Image via TriStar Pictures

When a graduate student doing her thesis on myths and urban legends hears the tale of the "Candyman", she investigates its origins in the public housing developments of Chicago. Soon enough, the legend proves to be very real as the Candyman haunts the woman and begins to kill those around her.

Based on Clive Barker's short story "The Forbidden", Candyman offers commentary on topics such as racism and social class in-between its kill scenes and haunting imagery. The movie also made Tony Todd a horror icon, thanks to his unforgettable performance as the titular character.

Body Bags (1993)

A television film made by horror legends John Carpenter and Tobe Hooper, Body Bags is an anthology that tells three different horror tales. The first follows a serial killer at a gas station, the second a businessman infected by an alien parasite after a hair transplant, and the third a baseball player (Mark Hamill) who receives a replacement eye from a deceased murderer.

The horror-comedy also includes a wraparound segment about three deranged morgue workers, played by Carpenter, Hooper, and Tom Arnold, and features cameos from fellow famous horror directors Wes Craven and Sam Raimi.

Child's Play 2 (1990)

Child's Play 2 continues the story of young Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent) as he is still hunted by his serial killer possessed Good Guy doll. Set two years after the first film, Andy is sent to live with a foster family after his mother is institutionalized.

It does not take long for Chucky to find Andy, and the doll continues his murderous rampage to claim the child's body for himself. Child's Play 2 outdoes the original and stands as the best entry in the series, while the finale at the toy factory is the best set piece in the franchise.

Halloween H20 (1998)

Surprisingly featuring little water, Halloween H20 instead follows Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) after she has changed her name and moved away from Haddonfield to escape the past that still haunts her. Now the headmistress of a boarding school, Laurie occupies herself by caring for her students, which includes her teenage son, John (Josh Hartnett).

It is not long before Michael Myers finds Laurie, and begins a rampage across campus in search of his escaped prey. Released two years after Scream, that film's influence is heavily felt on H20, thanks to Scream creator Kevin Williamson's work on the screenplay.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

The most notable slasher of the 90s after Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer follows four teens who run over a man with their car after a night of partying. Dumping his body in the ocean to avoid jail time, the group are targeted by someone with sinister intentions a year later.

Written by Scream scribe Kevin Williamson, Last Summer is stylistically similar, though it lacks the meta humor and self-awareness that made Scream a classic. Played more as a serious slasher film, Last Summer still offers enough thrills and kills to satisfy slasher fans.

Urban Legend (1998)

Another post-Scream slasher, Urban Legend puts a spin on the formula by featuring a killer that dispatches their victims using infamous urban legends. This helps to differentiate the film from its peers as it features creative kills that go beyond simply stabbing someone.

Set at an American university, student Natalie (Alicia Witt) investigates the murders that are befalling her friends while trying to avoid becoming the next victim. Her cast of friends includes Jared Leto, Tara Reid, Joshua Jackson, and Michael Rosenbaum, while Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund, portrays one of their teachers.

Popcorn (1991)

When a group of university students decide to take over an abandoned theater and stage a horror movie marathon, they soon come face to face with a very real slasher movie villain. With the killer being a master of disguise, they are able to impersonate their victims in the hunt for new ones.

Popcorn tackled the concept of a self-aware slasher five years before Scream. Its homages to the genre are aimed more at the black and white horror films of the 50s and 60s, while the film itself resembles classic 80s slashers.

Maniac Cop 2 (1990)

Maniac Cop 2 follows the rampage of the undead police officer Matthew Cordell (Robert Z'Dar). As Cordell marches through New York City, killing anyone who gets in his way, it falls to a small group of police officers, including Robert Davi and Bruce Campbell, to stop him.

Reveling in its B-grade charm, Maniac Cop 2 offers everything one expects from a straight-to-video sequel. Its schlocky, but in a way that horror fans can appreciate and is perfect for a late-night screening on beer and pizza night.

Bride of Chucky (1998)

Image via Universal Pictures

The fourth film in the Child's Play series, and the first to not feature Andy Barclay, Bride of Chucky instead focuses on Chucky's love life. After being reunited with his former lover, Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), the pair hit the road with two teenage captives, including a pre-Grey's Anatomy Katherine Heigl.

Setting aside the more serious tone of the previous films, Bride of Chucky adds more humor into the mix. Reveling in the idea of how ridiculous a serial killing children's doll is, the film does not take itself seriously as Chucky and Tiffany carve through a new cast of victims.

Wes Craven's New Nightmare (1994)

Scream director Wes Craven's first attempt at a meta slasher, New Nightmare is the seventh installment in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. Abandoning the continuity of the series, New Nightmare instead takes place in the real world, where the Elm Street films are simply movies.

When the original film's star, Heather Langenkamp, begins having nightmares of Freddy Krueger, it becomes clear the slasher villain is invading the real world. Made to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the series, New Nightmare is a loving reflection of the franchise while also setting a precedent that Craven would follow two years later with Scream.

