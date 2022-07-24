As the popularity of anime continues to grow, Netflix also continues to expand what they have to offer fans. Right now, Netflix has established a collection that gives people an opportunity to go back and watch the classic anime that have paved the way for what the product has become today. On top of that, they continue to release some of the more current anime whose popularity grows with every episode.

Whether you are just looking to get started with anime, or are searching for a hidden gem to expand the range of what you have seen, there is no doubt that Netflix is going to have plenty of options to keep you occupied for the entire summer. There will be different reasons to watch each show, and they will all be targeting different kinds of audiences, but here at 10 animes that everyone should be looking out for on Netflix.

'Death Note'

Death Note is a staple anime about someone who finds a notebook that gives him the power to kill anyone whose name he knows and whose face he has seen. Light Yagami (Brad Swaile) sees this as an opportunity to create a better and perfect world by eliminating all the evil, but viewers quickly learn that is much easier said than done.

Death Note is a perfect anime for anyone that is looking to break into the genre. With 37 episodes there is enough to allow for a deep and interesting story, while also being short enough to make sure it is accessible and easy to binge for anyone that is looking for something this summer. For new fans or old, Death Note is a must-watch and should be at the top of any list that has not seen it yet.

'Demon Slayer'

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular and highly regarded animes currently out as it follows Tanjiro Kamado (Natsuki Hanae) as he attempts to become a Demon Slayer. Tanjiro's main priority, however, is keeping his sister safe despite the fact that she has been turned into a demon and her life is constantly being put at risk by the people he considers to be allies and foes.

The animation in Demon Slayer has made it one of the most spectacular viewing experiences for any anime fan. With some of the best fight sequences that have ever been conceived of, the emotional impact of every episode cannot be understated.

'Hunter X Hunter'

Hunter X Hunter appears to be a more wholesome and child targeted anime as you follow Killua Zoldyck (Mariya Ise) and Gon Freecss (Megumi Han) who look to become Hunters for different reasons. Quickly you realize how unforgiving and expansive the world is, leading the characters and viewers into horrors that no one could have anticipated.

With some of the most unique characters and a world with unlimited potential, Hunter X Hunter is sure to draw in any anime fan while also leaving them wanting more and more after every watch.

'Vinland Saga'

Vinland Saga offers viewers a different kind of experience in anime, bringing fans into a more historical world. Inside that world, however, you learn about the pride of fighting and how strength can be cultivated through sheer willpower.

Vinland Saga offers fans an opportunity to experience human powers in a different way, while also establishing one of the most unique relationships that is based on both respect and vengeance.

'Neon Genesis Evangelion'

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a classic anime that should be on the list of anyone looking to explore the true depth of the genre. While initially appearing to be a simpler mech anime, Evangelion quickly shifts gears and becomes one of the deepest psychological analyses of the human condition that can be found.

Even though Evangelion is one of the hardest animes to watch because of the sheer emotional devastation that is experienced, it offers an introspective experience that will leave every single viewer coming away with a unique impact that pertains directly to their emotional state.

'Beastars'

Beastars offers anime fans an opportunity to explore a new kind of world, with a power system that is unfamiliar to both. Beastars focuses on animalistic instinct, giving fans a different kind of perspective when it comes to power and relationships in a world that is closer to that of humans than may be initially thought.

While Beastars may initially lack some accessibility because of how focused the content is on animal instincts, rather than humans, it does not take long for fans to realize how pertinent their struggles can be.

'Code Geass'

Code Geass is a classic anime that helped paved the way for many different strategic power systems that followed it. The battles in Code Geass are some of the most unique and immersive because of the combination of relentless action, while also being played strategically like a game of chess.

Code Geass continually makes it difficult for the viewers to understand the nature of good and evil, bringing to light the hypocrisy that exists in any warfare in the real world. With Lelouch (Jun Fukuyama) and Suzaku (Takahiro Sakurai) carrying different sides while being closer than anyone else, Code Geass gives fans an experience that is both real and emotional despite the prominence of one of the strongest and most difficult powers to overcome.

'JoJo's Bizarre Adventures'

JoJo's Bizarre Adventures is true to its name, offering one of the most unique and special experiences in any anime. JoJo's is truly one of the greatest staples of the genre, and it is difficult to say with certainty that any other anime has been more influential.

Given the way JoJo's separates into different parts spanning several generations, it offers perhaps the greatest variety in the experience it creates, making it one of the most divisive but also immersive anime experiences available.

'Cowboy Bebop'

Cowboy Bebop is another classic anime, but offers a much different experience to fans than most. With episodes that are able to stand alone more than others, it allows for a different kind of experience for fans in regards to both the characters and the story.

Cowboy Bebop offers to situate the fans in a world that many people have long dreamed of, allowing them to experience it alongside characters that will have an impact on anyone that is watching.

'Attack on Titan'

Attack on Titan has emerged as one of the greatest experiences in anime available right now. The emotion that is evoked in a show that pits two sides fighting for survival against an enemy that they are certain is evil is one of the most intense experiences anyone will have.

Attack on Titan combines this emotion with an absolute roller coaster of a plot. At no point do viewers have a true understanding of how the world works, because the moment any kind of certainty is offered, everything that has been established is going to be questioned.

