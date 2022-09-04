Considered by many to be the greatest television show of all time, Breaking Bad set an unprecedented bar for drama entertainment during its five-season run. With its antihero lead, memorable characters, purposeful storytelling, sophisticated action and riveting twists, there’s a clear reason why the series has become a staple of pop culture and is endlessly rewatchable.

Bryan Cranston created one of the most iconic television characters of all time as high school chemistry teacher turned drug kingpin Walter White, otherwise known as Heisenberg. It seems to be the one show that most viewers can agree did not have a single bad episode, with a standard so high that it's incredibly difficult to choose which one is best. The following are the top contenders according to IMDb, being the ten highest rated episodes in the series.

Season 4, Episode 10 “Salud” - IMDb: 9.6/10

Walter White faces many foes throughout his drug dealings, but none more cold and calculated than Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). Gus is always one step ahead, exhibited when he executes a deadly plan during a cartel visit in Mexico.

Gus makes a deal with Don Eladio (Steven Bauer) and his men, where they seemingly make peace and have a toast. Gus slips away and induces himself to vomit, having poisoned the bottle of tequila. Don Eladio and his henchmen drop dead as Gus exacts his long awaited revenge against him for killing his business partner Max (James Martinez).

Season 5, Episode 11 - “Confessions” - IMDb: 9.6/10

Confessions sees the series get to the pointy end of things, with Walt and Jesse (Aaron Paul) further away from each other than they’ve ever been. With Hank (Dean Norris) now fully aware that his brother-in-law is Heisenberg, Walt tries to convince him to do nothing because his cancer will kill him soon.

With no avail, Walt records a video confessing to his crimes and names Hank as the mastermind behind it all, leaving Hank in an unfortunate position. Things also take a turn when Jesse learns that Walt poisoned Brock (Ian Posada), sending him on an unhinged rampage where he tries to burn down Walt’s house.

Season 5, Episode 15 - “Granite State” - IMDb: 9.6/10

The penultimate episode of Breaking Bad works as both the calm before and after the storm - the slow-burn build up to the finale and the aftermath of the explosive Ozymandais. Walt assumes a new identity and lives in isolation, and Jesse is imprisoned by Todd’s (Jesse Plemmons) Uncle Jack’s (Michael Bowen) gang.

Walt is furious that Jack has his money, leaving his family with nothing, and asks for Saul’s (Bob Odenkirk) help. It’s also the first time Saul mentions Cinnabon, where he becomes manager under the identity of Gene Takovic in spin-off Better Call Saul.

Season 5, Episode 8 - “Gliding All Over” - IMDb: 9.6/10

Episode eight of the final season arguably sees Walter White at his most ruthless and inhumane - and technically, he doesn’t even lift a finger. With Hank pressuring Mike’s (Jonathan Banks) crew about the Fring investigation, Walt goes to extreme measures to silence anyone who may reveal his own involvement.

Using Jack’s prison connections, Walt orders a simultaneous killing spree across three prisons in less than two minutes. The plan is a horrific success and cements Walt as a madman, if there was any doubt left. The episode also ends with Hank finally figuring out the true identity of Heisenberg, funnily enough, as he sits on the man's toilet.

Season 4, Episode 11 - “Crawl Space” - IMDb: 9.7/10

Walt is kidnaped by Gus and taken out to the desert, where Gus fires him and terrifyingly threatens to kill him and his family - including his infant daughter. Walt, terrified, takes Saul up on his offer to help him disappear, but it will cost half a million dollars.

In a frenzy, Walt rushes to the crawl space in his house to retrieve the money, but it’s not enough. When Skyler (Anna Gunn) reveals to him that she gave the rest of their money to Ted Beneke (Christopher Cousins) to pay off the IRS, Walt breaks down into a maniacal laugh, ending the episode on a frightening and uneasy note.

Season 5, Episode 5 - “Dead Freight” - IMDb: 9.7/10

There’s nothing more badass in film and TV than when a crew manages to sleekly pull off a genius heist. With the DEA closing in on them, Walt, Jesse and Mike devise a plan to steal a train car full of methylamine, and bring on Todd to assist.

The train is moving, so the group must stall its transit in order to swap the methylamine with the same amount of water. The robbery itself is one of the most enthralling set pieces of the series, but just when they think they’ve gotten away scot-free, a young boy on a bike sees them. Todd shoots the boy in cold-blood, leaving everyone in shock.

Season 5, Episode 13 - “To’hajiilee” - IMDb: 9.8/10

Any sign of previous companionship between Walt and Jesse is seemingly obliterated when Walt hires Uncle Jack to kill Jesse. Meanwhile, Jesse and Hank devise a plan to take Walt down and find out where he has stashed all his money. When Jesse finds the fortune he threatens to burn it, causing Walt to send Jack his coordinates.

Walt arrives at the desert location and sees Jesse pull up, but immediately calls off Jack’s hit when he also sees Hank and Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada). Hank seems to have finally caught Walt, but Jack ignores the cancellation and arrives with his crew, setting the stage for a deadly shootout.

Season 4, Episode 13 - “Face Off” - IMDb: 9.9/10

In the final episode of season four, Walter White is as good as dead with Gus still lurking about. Out of options, he teams up with an old enemy who has a mutual interest - the enemy being Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis), and the interest being the death of Gus Fring.

With his own plans to kill Hector, Gus visits his foe's retirement home. Before he is able to do so, Hector frantically rings his bell and knowingly sets off the bomb under his wheelchair. Gus walks out with half his face blown off, but that doesn’t stop him from straightening his tie as he drops dead.

Season 5, Episode 16 - “Felina” - IMDB: 9.9/10

In a world full of disappointing finales to great shows, it’s a relief that Breaking Bad has one of the best finales of all time. It’s an emotionally satisfying affair for fans, leaving no stone unturned and keeping the tension high right until the very end.

Walt returns to Albuquerque one last time to settle his affairs, secure his family’s financial future and exact revenge. In a genius plan involving a strategically positioned automated machine gun, Walt kills Jack and his gang. In the process Walt is shot and dies and Jesse escapes from captivity, finally free of this life.

Season 5, Episode 14 - “Ozymandais” - IMDb: 10/10

There is only one television episode with a perfect score on IMDb, and that deservingly goes to Ozymandias. The highest rated of the series and in TV history, the episode is a knockout emotional rollercoaster and masterclass in dramatic storytelling.

After a shootout which kills Gomez, Walt offers his entire fortune to Jack to spare Hank, but Hank is shot in front of him. Walt’s money is taken, Jesse is taken prisoner to cook meth, and Walt tries to flee with his baby daughter in a dramatic showdown with his family. The stakes have never been higher in this perfect episode of TV.

