A character's personal journey through a story is known as a character arc. The arc frequently features an inward transformation that is mirrored by an exterior transformation. There are four different sorts of character arcs that are well-known to authors including moral ascending arc, moral descending arc, transformational arc, and finally, flat arc.

RELATED: 11 Unexplored Character Arcs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Whatever character arc the writers decide on will be crucial to moving the plot along to show how the characters are affected as the action takes place. After the story's conclusion, some characters get better while others get worse which is known as a moral descending arc. These are some major TV and movie characters who enter the story as good guys but walk out as bad.

Walter White - ‘Breaking Bad’

Breaking Bad is a crime drama series that centers on Walter White (Bryan Cranston), an underpaid, overqualified, and underappreciated high school chemistry teacher who is coping with stage-three lung cancer. Thus, White turns to a life of crime and teams up with his former student, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), to manufacture and sell crystal meth.

As the show’s title suggests, it’s a tale of how White breaks bad, or more precisely, how he accepts and embraces his actual color. White's gradual descent into darkness progressed more each time he crossed a line further into impiety. In the beginning, it was evident that White chose to take on the Heisenberg persona consciously, but as the series progresses, the distinction between the two personalities blurred as White eventually transformed into his alter ego.

RELATED: 10 Best 'Breaking Bad' Episodes, According to IMDb

Anakin Skywalker - ‘Star Wars’

Star Wars is an American epic space opera franchise created by George Lucas that began with the 1977 movie of the same name. It immediately gained worldwide appeal. Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) is the franchise’s primary character who is a Jedi Knight for the Galactic Republic and was the foretold Chosen One of the Jedi Order, tasked with restoring harmony to the Force.

However, many moviegoers recognize Anakin as Darth Vader, the Dark Lord of the Sith and the main foe of the original Star Wars trilogy. He possessed traits of a Sith and had to suppress his negative emotions for years to become a Jedi. Eventually, Anakin yielded to the dark force and accepted his evil side. Additionally, Anakin's inability to separate from those he cares about deeply is another weakness. As a result, he was estranged from the Jedi Order and was drawn closer to Palpatine and the Sith.

Saruman - ‘The Lord of the Rings’

The Lord of the Rings is a trilogy of epic fantasy action movies based on J. R. R. Tolkien's novels of the same name. The series follows Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood), a hobbit, as he and the Fellowship set out on a journey to destroy the One Ring in order to secure the death of its creator, the Dark Lord Sauron. Saruman (Christopher Lee), also known as Saruman the White, was the first of the Istari (Wizards) and the commander of the White Council, which stood in opposition to Sauron.

Fans first met Saruman in Peter Jackson’s original trilogy as a complete slave to Sauron's will and his own drive for power. He was, however, still on the side of righteousness in the Lord of the Rings prequel, The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies the last time viewers encountered him. Thus, fans assume that Saruman was influenced and gradually corrupted during the confrontation with Sauron, which was never mentioned in any of the franchise material.

Michael Corleone - ‘The Godfather’

The Godfather is Francis Ford Coppola’s trilogy of American crime films that are based on Mario Puzo’s best-selling novels of the same name. The trilogy follows Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), the youngest child, and successor of Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), to become the patriarch of the fictional Italian-American mafia family.

Despite his initial disinterest in the family business, Michael was soon drawn in following his father's attempted assassination. Michael rapidly gained a reputation for being far more vicious than his father after joining the firm. The traumatic event of having to witness his first wife die in an assassination in which he was the intended target led Michael down the corrupted path.

RELATED: From 'The Godfather' to 'Apocalypse Now', Here's How to Watch Every Francis Ford Coppola Film

Harvey Dent - ‘The Dark Knight’

The Dark Knight is the second installment in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy which is based on the DC Comic’s superhero, Batman. The film follows the vigilante Batman (Christian Bale), police lieutenant James Gordon (Gary Oldman), and district attorney Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) as they work together to fight organized crime in Gotham City.

Harvey Dent initially started off as a benevolent, charming, perceptive, idealistic, brave, and intellectual newly elected district attorney. He was driven by his concern for the citizens of Gotham and was willing to do whatever it took to keep them safe. Harvey, however, became vicious and arrogant when his girlfriend, Rachel (Maggie Gyllenhaal) died because he was so deeply hurt. He developed into a sociopath, becoming cold-blooded and cruel, showing all the telltale indications of contempt for both other people's and his own life.

RELATED: 8 Lessons Batman Learned In 'The Dark Knight' Trilogy

Willow Rosenberg - ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is an American supernatural drama TV series created by Joss Whedon and based on the 1992 film of the same name which is also written by Whedon. The show centers on Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) the most recent in a long line of women known as "Vampire Slayers," or simply "Slayers," who are predestined to fight vampires, demons, and other forces of evil. Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan) is Buffy’s best friend and sidekick.

Willow began as a somewhat innocent, agonizingly shy nerd. As the show went on, she gained a lot more self-assurance and determination, capable of leading the Scooby Gang twice while Buffy wasn't around. However, with the passing of her lover Tara (Amber Berson) and her addiction to powerful and lethal magic, which finally led to her losing her mind, Willow took on the evil alter-ego Dark Willow.

Syndrome - ‘The Incredibles’

The Incredibles is a computer-animated superhero film that follows Bob and Helen Parr (Craig T. Nelson & Holly Hunter) a couple of superheroes known as Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl, who seek to live a tranquil suburban life with their three children while keeping their superpower hidden in accordance with a government order. Syndrome, whose real name is Buddy Pine (Jason Lee), is the movie’s primary antagonist.

Buddy initially looked up to Mr. Incredible and desired to be his sidekick when he was first introduced. However, after the superhero coldly declined his offer, Buddy grew bitter towards both Mr. Incredible and superheroes in general. He turned into a supervillain, took the name Syndrome, and dedicated his life to eliminating all superheroes in order to exact revenge on Mr. Incredible.

RELATED: Officially 18: The 10 Best Movies That "Became Adults" in 2022

Shane Walsh - ‘The Walking Dead’

The Walking Dead is an American post-apocalyptic horror television series that is based on the Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard comic book series of the same name. The series follows a vast ensemble cast of zombie apocalypse survivors as they struggle to survive while being threatened by zombie attacks almost nonstop.

Shane Walsh (Jon Bernthal) is Rick Grime’s (Andrew Lincoln) partner at King County Sheriff’s Department and best friend since high school. During the breakout, when Rick was shot and placed in a coma in the hospital, Shane stepped up to protect his partner's family. Shane started seeing Rick's wife, Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) after concluding that his old friend was definitely deceased. Shane became one of the most iconic villains in the history of The Walking Dead when, after Rick's return, he began to lose control and delve into the dark path.

Harry Osborn - ‘Spider-Man’ Franchise

Harry Osborn has made two cinematic appearances in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man series, played by James Franco and Dane DeHaan, respectively. According to the movies, Harry has been Peter Parker's best friend since they were little and served as his initial source of support.

As the series goes on, jealousy, hatred, and vengeance steadily corrupt both of the Harry Osborn versions from the big screen, who initially all start out as loyal friends and good men. Additionally, it's thought that the year-long suppression of his animosity and unfavorable emotions toward his father is what led to his outburst.

Castiel - ‘Supernatural’

Supernatural is a dark fantasy drama TV series that follows two brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) as they pursue demons, ghosts, monsters, and other paranormal entities. Castiel (Misha Collins) is a strong angel of the Lord who, under the direction of the archangels, was in charge of rescuing Dean Winchester from Hell.

Like all characters on this list, Castiel starts out with the best of intentions but ends up making a series of poor choices. Castiel once more exhibits the corrupting nature of unlimited power before being overthrown by celestial dyspepsia. Castiel eventually makes an effort to make amends for his wrongdoing, but it's a tough road and there's a steep price to be paid.

NEXT: 10 Best Pop Cultures Referenced in 'The Big Bang Theory'