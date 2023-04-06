The 1970s was a high point in Hollywood that saw the rise of many genres, none more so than comedies. The genre exploded and had several critical and financial hits of varying styles. Large-scale films, like Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, engrossed audiences while more intimate films like Annie Hall were also successful.

With countless comedy favorites in the decade, there are many popular picks among movie lovers. The 1970s were full of hilarious comedies, from Mel Brooks' classic, Young Frankenstein, to Tim Curry's performance in the musical comedy horror film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

10 'Manhattan' (1979)

Image via United Artists

After being divorced from his second wife, Isaac Davis (Woody Allen), a frustrated television writer, begins a relationship with Tracy (Mariel Hemingway), a 17-year-old high school student. Feeling that the relationship may be wrong for him, he pursues Mary (Diane Keaton), a fellow writer and his best friend's mistress.

RELATED: 10 Best Rom-Coms of All Time, According to Letterboxd

Manhattan was released in 1979 and Allen described it as the kind of film he was trying to make with Annie Hall. The film was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards and in 2000, it was voted as the 46th best comedy by the American Film Institute. Opinions on the film have changed following allegations against Woody Allen and the plot involving an under-aged girl.

9 'Harold and Maude' (1971)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Harold (Burt Cort), a disillusioned 20-year-old obsessed with death, meets and befriends Maude (Ruth Gordon), a 79-year-old woman who shares his outlook on life. The pair's friendship turns to romance in this 1971 unconventional romantic comedy.

RELATED: The 10 Best Subversive Romantic Comedies, Ranked

Written as Colin Higgins's master's thesis while he attended UCLA, Harold and Maudewas not well reviewed by critics, who cited the romance as controversial. The film didn't win any major accolades but as time passed, opinions on the film changed, and it is now recognized as a cult classic with Cort and Gordon's performances being highlighted as some of the best in the decade.

8 'Young Frankenstein' (1974)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Following in his grandfather's footsteps, American scientist, Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (Gene Wilder) arrives in Transylvania where he discovers the process of reanimating the dead and creates a Monster (Peter Boyle) of his own.

Young Frankenstein was inspired by and parodied many of the Frankenstein horror films that predated it. The film was a financial success, grossing $86.2 million on a budget of $2.78 million. The film also received critical acclaim with many critics calling it Mel Brooks' best film. The film was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay.

7 'Monty Python's Life of Brian' (1979)

From the British comedy troupe, Monty Python, Monty Python's Life of Brian tells the story of Brian (Graham Chapman), a Jewish-Roman man who is born on the same day as Jesus. After accidentally leading a crowd to believe he is the Messiah, Brian embarks on several misadventures to find a rebel, Judith (Sue Jones-Davis).

Life of Brian had a controversial production due to its subject, with the film losing its funding days before production was to begin. Despite that, critics were generally positive, and it was the highest-grossing British film in the United States the year it was released. The film's popularity has only grown since its release with it being one of the best-reviewed comedy films of all time with the British Film Institute naming the film as the 28th best British film.

6 'Annie Hall' (1977)

Image via MGM

Annie Hall follows the relationship between comedian Alvy Singer (Woody Allen) and nightclub singer Annie Hall (Diane Keaton). Told from the perspective of Alvy, the film depicts his early life, their relationship and the struggles of modern romance.

The film made an impression with audiences, due to the Allen and Keaton's chemistry and the unconventional ending for a rom-com. The film was a success upon release, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the year. It was nominated for five Academy Awards and won four of them, including Best Director and Best Picture.

5 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' (1971)

Image via Warner Bros.

A poor child, Charlie Bucket (Peter Ostrum), wins a chance to meet the reclusive and eccentric candy-maker, Willy Wonka (Gene Wilder), and tour his famous chocolate factory alongside four other children. During the tour, Charlie and the other children experience several fantastical and dangerous encounters.

RELATED: 8 Movies That Found a Second Life When They Hit Cable

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory wasn't a box-office success but ultimately became more popular on home video release. The performance by Gene Wilder as the zany, somewhat terrifying, Wonka resulted in a Golden Globe nomination, and it made a lasting impression on audiences, being cited by Letterboxd users as one of the highlights of the film.

4 'House' (1977)

House, a Japanese horror comedy, tells the story of Gorgeous (Kimiko Ikegami), a schoolgirl who, along with six of her friends, travels to visit her ailing aunt at her cabin. The girls encounter supernatural events and are devoured by the home one by one.

Development began following the release of Jaws, with the film studio, Toho, contacting Nobuhiko Obayashi to write a similar script. Upon release in Japan, House was met with negative reviews by critics. North American critics, however, gave the film positive reviews and praised the film for its originality and horror elements.

3 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' (1975)

Image via EMI Films

Monty Python and the Holy Grail tells the story of King Arthur (Graham Chapman) and his quest for the Holy Grail. Arthur journeys alongside his knights and encounters all sorts of dangers, including rabid rabbits and the Black Knight.

RELATED: From 'Holy Grail' to 'Don Quixote': The 9 Best Terry Gilliam Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Development on the film began in 1973, with the comedy troupe writing several drafts before filming began. Upon release, the film garnered mixed reviews but had a successful box office run and opinions on the film have improved, with Monty Python and the Holy Grail often being selected as one of the greatest comedies of all time.

2 'Grease' (1978)

Image via Paramount Pictures

After falling in love over summer break, two high school students, good girl Sandy Olsson (Olvia Newton-John) and greaser Danny Zuko (John Travolta) meet back up at the start of the new year and discover just how different they are. Their lives and views on the world make continuing a relationship difficult, but their connection brings them closer together.

Adapted from the stage musical of the same name, Grease was a financial and critical success, with Travolta's performance and the film's music receiving the most attention. The film was nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards.

1 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (1975)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show centers on Janet Weiss (Susan Sarandon) and Brad Majors (Barry Bostwick), an engaged couple whose search for a phone after their car breaks down leads them to a mysterious castle. There, they meet the castle's owner (Tim Curry) and agree to stay the night only to find themselves as witnesses to an alien conflict.

Based on the stage musical, The Rocky Horror Show, the film is loved by audiences and is considered to be the longest-running release in film history as there are still midnight showings occurring. Curry's performance has made a lasting impact on audiences and the film has been referenced in episodes ofThe Simpsons,American Dad! and Glee.

NEXT: 10 Best Thrillers of the 1970s, According to Letterboxd