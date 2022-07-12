After a hard week at work, sometimes all you need is a cozy blanket and a good book to get lost in. And while not all readers enjoy true crime, most of them can appreciate the warmth of a cozy mystery. The hilarious humor often makes the menacing character's face seem bearable, and the promise of the killer encountering justice reminds you that even in the worst of situations, the outcome can turn out alright.

The cozy mystery genre originally began with Agatha Christie's Miss Marple series, which followed a sharp older woman as she solves murder cases in her small English village and now adorns more than thousands of books from authors worldwide.

'Killer Content' by Olivia Blacke

Bayou transplant Odessa Dean is still adjusting to her life in Brooklyn when a fellow waitress's death is captured in the background of a couple's flash-mob proposal video and goes viral. Something about Bethany's death doesn't feel right to Odessa. As an up-and-coming YouTube star, Bethany had more than one fan waiting for her to cripple. Determined to prove that there's a killer on the loose, Odessa must take matters into her own hands.

With her realistic and vivid depictions of Brooklyn and genuine yet genius perspective, Olivia Blacke has penned Killer Contentso well that it consumes you entirely.

'A Deadly Inside Scoop' by Abby Collette

After completing her MBA, Bronwyn "Win" Crewse moves back to her small hometown of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, to take over her family's ice cream shop. But she wants to do this her way, start at the basics. Add unexpected construction delays to the mix, and the day she opens her shop, early first snow descends on the village. If that was not enough fun for the universe, Win finds the dead body of a man where her father becomes a primary suspect.

There is no combination better than food and mysteries, and Abby Collette's A Deadly Inside Scoopserves you both on a platter.

'Arsenic and Adobo' by Mia P. Manansala

When Lila Macapagal returns home after a horrible breakup, life seems to go as it does in a rom-com. She's helping Tita Rosie save her failing restaurant while simultaneously dealing with a group of matchmaking aunties who shower her with love and judgment. But when her terrible ex-boyfriend, who also happens to be an infamously evil food critic, drops dead moments after a confrontation with Lila, her life goes from rom-com to a murder mystery.

Written with impeccable humor and mouth-watering dishes, Arsenic and Adobo is the first book in Mia P. Manansala's Tita Rosie's Kitchen Mystery series.

'Mimi Lee Gets a Clue' by Jennifer J. Chow

Moving to Los Angeles in the hope of giving animal lovers something to talk about with her pet grooming shop, Hollywoof doesn't seem like a good idea to Mimi anymore. Her shop is demanding, and her talking cat, Marshmallow, is not an easy feat either. And being the top suspect for the murder of local breeder Russ Nolan is exactly - not what Mimi needs right now. To save herself with the help of dreamy lawyer neighbor Josh, Mimi and Marshmallow need more than just sleuthing and sass.

Brimming with humor, unforgettable characters, and precious animals, Mimi Lee Gets A Clue will have you hooked from the beginning to the end.

'Dial A for Aunties' by Jesse Q Sutanto

Dial A for Aunties follows Meddelin Chan, who somehow ends up accidentally killing her blind date. To salvage the situation, her already meddlesome mother calls for her more meddlesome aunties to get rid of the body. But it is not as easy a task as they discounted. With an over-the-top billionaire wedding to plan and a blast-from-the-past ex making his way back into Meddelin's life, can these four aunties save the day?

Netflix has already grabbed rights to this hilarious mystery, and readers are excited to see these hijinks unfold over 90 minutes.

'Murder by Page One' by Olivia Matthews

Marvey Harris has countless hobbies: she makes book-themed jewelry, looks after her cranky cat, and supports events for readers and authors. She's still adjusting to life at the Peach Coast Library when a dead body is found in the bookstore, and her new best friend becomes a suspect. So she develops a new hobby: solving a murder mystery. But with her bookish knowledge of true crime, can Marvey solve a deadly ploy twist?

A lively, cozy mystery debut with a free Hallmark original recipe, Murder by Page One is nothing less than a jackpot.

'Dogged by Death' by Laura Scott

After losing her fiance, clinic, and savings in rapid succession, Ally Winter can do nothing better than move back to Willow Bluff, Wisconsin, to look after her grandfather after his hip surgery. But when she finds sleazy lawyer Marty Shawlin murdered in his home office and his faithful boxer, Roxy, the only witness, she must help Noah Jorgensen, her not-so-good friend, and best detective in town, catch the killer before it's too late.

With charming animals, uproarious anecdotes, and fascinating characters, Dogged By Death makes an incredible cozy read.

'Hollywood Ending' by Kellye Garrett

Tinseltown's awards season is just around the corner, and everyone is obsessed with dressing up, achieving free swag, and getting invited to the most significant awards shows of the year. But silence strikes when famous Silver Sphere Awards publicist Lyla Davis is killed during an ATM robbery. Actress turned private investigator Dayna Anderson discovers the killer immediately, but she has barely scratched the surface.

As she dives into gossip blogging, Hollywood royalty, and one of the most respected awards shows, Dayna must do everything to uncover the killer, all while trying to avoid her own Hollywood ending. The second book in Kellye Garrett's Detective by Day series, Hollywood Ending keeps the reader guessing until the end.

'Homicide in Hardcover' by Kate Carlisle

Brooklyn Wainwright is a book expert who discovers that murder is always a bestseller. When she gives up her job as a surgeon to rescue books instead, she finds a peace she hadn't known was achievable. But when she finds her friend and former employer, Abraham Karastovsky, in a pool of blood, whispering "Remember the Devil" right before he dies and leaves her a cursed book for safekeeping, she has to read the clues left behind by her mentor to clear her name after she's accused of murder and theft.

Homicide in Hardcoveris the first book in the 16-book series Bibliophile Mystery and is one of the best cozy mysteries to date.

'Better Off Wed' by Laura Durham

As a society wedding planner, Annabelle Archer has seen her fair share of wedding day rogueries. But finding the dead body of the bride's mother is worse than her worst nightmare. When suspicion falls on her best friend and business partner Richard Gerard, it might ruin his career and her reputation. She needs to find the killer to salvage both, but it's no easy feat because the slain matron is the most hated socialite in DC.

Though the plot isn't too intricate, the narrative flows well, and the characters' antics will have you laughing out loud. Book 1 of the Annabelle Archer series by Laura Durham, Better Off Wed is a fun ride.

