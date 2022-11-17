Donald Glover has been a notable figure in Hollywood for over a decade. He is a true entertainer in every sense of the word, achieving success in acting, comedy and even music under his alter ego Childish Gambino. Throughout his rise to stardom Glover has been able to showcase his acting abilities, ranging from a comedic relief character to a blockbuster leading man and almost everything in between. In recent years, he has been bouncing back and forth between film and TV, completing series, Atlanta while also lending his voice in projects like the 2019 reboot of The Lion King as adult Simba.

While there isn't any release date on his next project following the series finale of Atlanta, Glover has been attached to a few high profile streaming shows. In late 2020, Disney announced that Glover's character from Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lando Calrissian, would be getting a limited series on Disney+. In February 2021, Amazon Prime announced that Glover will create and star in a TV series reboot based on the 2005 Mr. and Mrs. Smithfilm. For now, fans can look back at Glover's best movies and shows, according to IMDb ratings.

'The Lazarus Effect' (2015) - IMDb score: 5.2/10

This supernatural horror film comes from director David Gelb and follows a group of medical students that discover how to bring dead patients back to life. Once the discovery is made, the group tries to continue their research in secret after being shut down by the president of their organization for significant violations. Their ambition leads to some horrific consequences involving their test subjects.

Niko (Glover) is a computer genius, having helpful hacking skills along with engineering knowledge. He's a peaceful character at heart but has trouble connecting with the other members of the group. He stars alongside Mark Duplass, Olivia Wilde and Evan Peters in the 2015 film.

'Magic Mike XXL' (2015) - IMDb score: 5.6/10

The sequel to Magic Mike is set three years after Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) retires from the stripping industry. At this point it's shown that he misses the energy he used to get on stage along with the friends he made. Lane is called back into action once his friends run into him as they journey to a stripper convention. The comedy-drama is directed by Gregory Jacobs, a longtime assistant director to Magic Mike director Steven Soderbergh.

Glover's character, Andre, offers an interesting physical contrast to the rest of the cast, serving as a different kind of performer - a poetry-writing stripper. Andre serenades his customers that are typically ignored by their partners, creating more of an emotional connection that the other dancers aren't able to.

'Mystery Team' (2009) - IMDb score: 6.6/10

2009 was a big year for Glover's career. It was the debut of his hit show Community, while also marking his feature film debut as a leading man alongside the comedy group Derrick Comedy in Mystery Team.

Glover's character is known as the master of disguise and is part of detective trio who have kept the same mindset since they were children despite nearing high school graduation. The trio gained notoriety when they were young by solving mysteries of missing pets or toys. But in the movie they are taking on their first real challenge as they get hired to solve an actual murder mystery.

'Guava Island' (2019) - IMDb score: 6.6/10

A musical film from director, Hiro Murai, follows the story of a young musician who seeks to hold a festival to liberate the oppressed people of Guava Island. Murai has been a frequent collaborator in many of Glover's projects including Atlanta and multiple music videos.

Glover plays Deni Maroon, the musician hellbent on celebrating his island community with a festival in spite of the island's corporate dictator. Rihanna also stars in the Amazon Prime Video exclusive as Kofi Novia, Maroon's musical inspiration and girlfriend. In addition to starring in the movie, Glover also performs several songs on the film's soundtrack as Childish Gambino. Glover delivers a charismatic performance alongside a magnetic cast that includes Rihanna and Letitia Wright.

'The Lion King' (2019) - IMDb score: 6.8/10

A live-action retelling of the classic 1994 animated film, The Lion King is a musical drama film from director Jon Favreau. The film was a huge box office success, it's currently the eighth highest grossing film of all time.

Glover plays the adult version of Simba, a young lion who is on the journey of becoming the rightful king of his homeland following the death of his father. Glover is able to show off his talent sporadically across this massive blockbuster alongside a star-studded cast of Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard and James Earl Jones.

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' (2018) - IMDb score: 6.9/10

This is a prequel installment to the original 1977 Star Wars film, occurring about 10 years before the events of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. Solo: A Star Wars Story follows the early journeys of the fan-favorite character, Han Solo as he is about to go on one of the most important heists of his life. It also shows the foundation of his relationship with the charming smuggler, Lando Calrissian.

Glover delivers a fantastic performance as Lando, stealing every scene he's in with his magnetic charisma with many audience members believing that he was the best part of the movie. A spinoff series featuring Glover is currently in development at Disney+.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017) - IMDb score: 7.4/10

This 2017 superhero movie introduced the third live-action version of Spider-Man, this time focusing on the web-slinger's adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first Sony and Marvelco-production brought in Glover to play Aaron Davis, a criminal who looks to purchase weapons from the film's antagonist. He delivers a memorable performance that shows off his fantastic chemistry with Tom Holland's Spider-Man, offering advice that a big brother would give despite being interrogated by Holland. Glover's character dropped a major line that kept the door open for his potential return to the franchise, "I got a nephew who live here," teasing the inevitable arrival of fan-favorite character Miles Morales.

'The Martian' (2015) - IMDb score: 8/10

Ridley Scott stepped in as director to tell the massive science-fiction story, The Martian. It shows astronaut Matt Watney's (Matt Damon) struggle to stay alive on Mars after being left behind.

Glover's character, Rich Purnell, works in astrodynamics, and illustrates a risky but possible plan to save Matt's life. This intelligent but socially awkward character leaves a humorous and memorable presence on audiences in his brief screen time.

'Community' (2009-2014) - IMDb score: 8.5/10

This community college sitcom follows a study group of misfits as they try to make their way through their courses. The show lasted for six seasons and is expected to get a movie on Peacock.

Glover plays a former high school athlete who lost his scholarship due to injuries that he caused on purpose to escape the pressure of stardom. Throughout his time on the show his character evolves from a stereotypical football player into a carefree nerd.

'Atlanta' (2016-2022) - IMDb score: 8.6/10

Atlanta is a critically acclaimed comedy drama that balances humor and real life issues extremely well while simultaneously being filled with interesting setups and hilarious payoffs.

Glover plays Earnest 'Earn' Marks, a college dropout turned music manager to his rapper cousin Paper Boi. Glover has earned multiple awards thanks to the work on his show, most notably two Emmys after the first season, one for acting and one for directing.

