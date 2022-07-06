If it's bitter at the start, then it's sweeter in the end.

They say the line between hate and love is too thin. Regardless of how much time or struggle it took for these enemies turned lovers to unlock their true feelings for each other, they always share one factor in common: they couldn't see their love through the haze of animosity. And even though not everyone has a hot nemesis who confesses their long impending feelings for us, there's nothing better than living vicariously through a couple who go from detesting each other to falling head-over-heels in love with each other.

RELATED: Best Movies that Feature the Enemies to Lovers Trope

And the best part about enemies to lovers? It is not restricted to the romance genre. This love can happen anywhere: in a fantasy, science fiction, or even in the workplace.

'Twice Shy' by Sarah Hogle

Maybell Parish is an avid dreamer and an idealist. She prefers staying in her head rather than dealing with the disappointments of real life. So when she inherits a charming house in the Smokies from her Great-Aunt Violet, she knows it is her chance for a fresh start. But the universe seems to be having fun in her misery. Not only is the house in shambles, but she also has to share everything with co-inheritor Wesley Koehler, the groundskeeper who is as grumpy as he is good-looking.

With its relatable characters and adorable bond, Twice Shy is so sweet it might give you a sugar rush.

'The Worst Best Man' by Mia Sosa

The irony of being a wedding planner and being left at the altar isn’t lost on Carolina Santos. But so far, she has managed to give people the wedding of their dreams without holding any grudges of the ill-fated day, except for a fuming hatred for Max Hartley, the groom’s brother, the man who convinced him to flee the morning of the wedding, that would be. But when she finds herself the recipient of an opportunity that could change her life, she must work with the man she resents.

RELATED: Movies That Are Way Better Than the Book

With beautiful friendships, a fantastic representation of Brazilian culture, and banter to make you laugh out loud, The Worst Best Man is a must-read for fanatics of the enemies-to-lovers trope.

'The Cruel Prince' by Holly Black

It happened ten years ago when Jude was seven. Her parents were murdered, and she and her two sisters were stolen away to live in the treacherous High Court of Faerie. At seventeen, Jude wants nothing more than to belong there, despite being a mortal. But the fae resent humans, especially the wickedest, most notorious and youngest son of the High King, Prince Cardan. She must defy him to win a place in the Court, but can Jude risk her life - and her heart?

While romance takes a backseat to the epic fantasy, The Cruel Prince features enemies-to-lovers at its absolute peak.

'The Hating Game' by Sally Thorne

After their companies merged, Joshua and Lucy remained executive assistants to their respective company's CEOs. Lucy is always (too) compassionate to everyone. Everyone but the man she sits opposite every day at work. Joshua is a cruel, insensitive man who is coldly efficient, impeccably attired, and physically intimidating. So when a huge new promotion goes up for the taking, Lucy decides to fight Joshua tooth and nail until an innocent elevator ride turns into an earth-shattering kiss, and everything changes.

A workplace romance featuring competitive MCs,The Hating Game was recently made into a film directed by Peter Hutchings.

'Red, White, and Royal Blue' by Casey McQuiston

First Son Alex Claremont-Diaz is living his best life as his mother, President Ellen Claremont, takes the reins. The last thing he wants is a scandal, but that's what he gets. When the photos of a confrontation with his lifelong nemesis Prince Henry reach the tabloids, the American/British relations are in trouble. There is only one way out: faking a friendship. But as Ellen relaunches her election bid, Alex and Henry find themselves tangled in feelings that have no place in their lives.

RELATED: TV Period Dramas With an “Enemies to Lovers” Trope to Watch After Bridgerton

A heartwarming tale of first love with a fascinating LGBTQ representation, Red, White, and Royal Blue will hit the screens with Nicholas Galitzine playing Henry and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex soon!

'Beach Read' by Emily Henry

She's a ray of sunshine and writes bestselling romance. He's a grumpy realist and an acclaimed author of literary fiction. They couldn't be more different. But when both of them are forced to spend the summer in adjacent beach houses, broke and with deadlines intensifying their excruciating writer blocks, they must strike a deal.

A story of two writers who exchange genres, Beach Readis a rollercoaster of emotions with every flavor book lovers crave: rivalry, family secrets, creative struggles, and falling head over heels in love with your nemesis.

'The Layover' by Lacie Waldon

After spending ten glorious years as a flight attendant, Ava Greene is ready to start her new life with her fiance. But when she discovers that her last flight as a crew will be graced by former pilot Jack Stone -- the gorgeous well-built man she's secretly held a grudge against for years -- she wants to kick him off the flight. If three hours on the flight with her worst enemy wasn't enough, their plane encounters mechanical problems, and a quick stop at Belize turns into a weekend layover.

RELATED: Movie Tropes That Need to Come Back

As Lucy rethinks her opinion of Jack and everything about her life, one thing is guaranteed: 300 unique pages to keep you happy and giddy.

'Serpent & Dove' by Shelby Mahurin

She is a witch who fled her coven to refuge in the enemy's city. He is the hunter who's sworn to kill her. Their paths were never meant to cross, but they met anyway. And now, they're bound into an impossible union - holy matrimony. Louisa and Reid are poles apart, but Lou is experiencing feelings she can't define. When the ancient war between the witches intensifies, they must make a choice.

With a marriage of convenience added to an epic enemies-to-lovers, Serpent & Dove is every book lover's fantasy (not to be confused with its genre, also 'fantasy').

'Mr. Wrong Number' by Lynn Painter

Olivia Marshall is kind of unlucky ... or maybe she's just the wreck her family thinks she is. After one of her "unfortunate" incidents, she has to move in with her elder brother and his hot-as-hell best friend, Colin Beck. But things start to change when a "What are you wearing?" text from a stranger arrives. Colin never considered Olivia anything more than his best friend's little sister, but she's not a teenager now. So when he discovers she's the Miss Misdial he's been sexting for weeks, he might have a problem.

RELATED: Book-to-Film Adaptations Coming in 2022

With the epic Two-Person-Love-Triangle trope, Mr. Wrong Numberis a must-read to quench all your fantasies.

'The Unhoneymooners' by Christina Lauren

Olive Torres has always been unlucky. From career to love, she's never been the one to win big. Her sister, Ami, on the other hand, is her polar opposite, probably the luckiest person in the world. But when the entire wedding party gets food poisoning from eating bad shellfish at Ami's wedding, her honeymoon is transferred to the only two people unaffected: Olive and her sworn enemy, Ethan.

As they pretend their way through the honeymoon, chaos and lots of banter are guaranteed, making you want to take a (un)honeymoon too!

NEXT: Best Books To Read Before Watching Their Adaptations