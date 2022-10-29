Original fantasy movies are sadly in short supply these days. Most of the movies that dominate the genre are based on books and other IP. It's not surprising: fantasy films require big budgets, so studios take a gamble when they produce scripts not based on existing franchises. It's a pity because original fantasy films have been some of the best movies of the last decade, like Kubo and the Two Strings and The Shape of Water.

On the bright side, 2023 looks like it should be a better year for fantasy films than 2022, at least, thanks to upcoming releases like The Little Mermaid, Renfield, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. A good original fantasy film is one of cinema's purest pleasures, and IMDb users' ratings have made it easy to determine the best ones.

'Labyrinth' (1986) - 7.3

Muppets creator Jim Henson's followed The Dark Crystal with this wacky magical adventure. It stars Jennifer Connelly as Sarah, a teenager on a quest to reach the center of a great maze, so she can save her brother (Toby Froud) from the clutches of the villainous Goblin King Jareth (David Bowie).

Labyrinth wasn't a huge success on release, but it had a second life on home video and eventually developed a cult following. It remains immersive, family-friendly entertainment. See it for the delightfully over-the-top performance from Bowie and the impressive puppets made by Henson's Creature Shop.

'Onward' (2020) - 7.4

This Disney-Pixar film follows two elvish brothers, Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt), living in a modern fantasy world that has largely ditched magic for technology. On Ian's sixteenth birthday, their mother Laurel (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) gives them a staff, a gem, and a letter describing a visitation spell that can bring their deceased father Wilden (Kyle Bornheimer) back for a day.

The boys cast the spell, but it goes wrong, summoning only Wilden's lower half, so they set out on a mission to complete the enchantment and make their dad whole. It's a charming, touching, and thrilling movie with a unique aesthetic, especially in how it portrays magic.

'The Goonies' (1985) - 7.7

This '80s classic follows a gang of kids after they find an old map that purportedly leads to a pirate's hidden treasure. They set off on a quest to find the booty, and along the way encounter booby traps, mobsters, and – of course – pirates. It's a high-energy fantasy adventure directed by Richard Donner, written by Chris Columbus (who would go on to direct the first two Harry Potter films), and produced by Steven Spielberg.

The Goonies unfolds at a breakneck pace and packs an absurd amount of jokes, characters, and action sequences into its barely two-hour runtime. It doesn't reach the heights of E.T. or Raiders of the Lost Ark, but in terms of pure kid-friendly thrills, it doesn't disappoint.

'The Holy Mountain' (1973) - 7.8

The Holy Mountain is a film from oddball visionary Alejandro Jodorowsky. It follows an alchemist who leads a group of characters to a mountain in search of enlightenment. It's a psychedelic movie in both story and visuals.

The Holy Mountain was produced by Beatles manager Allen Klein, after John Lennon and George Harrison had become fans of Jodorowsky's 1970 western El Topo. It's certainly not for everyone, but the right viewers will get a kick out of it. Fans of Jodorowsky, or anyone looking to learn more about him, should also check out Jodorowsky's Dune, the excellent documentary on the singular filmmaker.

'The Fall' (2006) - 7.8

Set in a hospital in 1915, this off-kilter fantasy follows Walker (Lee Pace), an injured stuntman who meets Alexandria (Catinca Untaru), a young girl who has broken her arm. To make the hours pass faster, Walker regales her with a story about five heroes on an epic quest. The film brings Walker's story to life, and the line between reality and fiction begins to blur.

The Fall overflows with interesting ideas and striking imagery, and Pace gives a solid lead performance (it actually prompted Peter Jackson to cast him as the elf Thranduil in The Hobbit). However, the film was a box office catastrophe, but does deserve re-evaluation today.

'Wings of Desire' (1987) - 8.0

Wings of Desire is a romantic fantasy directed by German filmmaker Wim Wenders. It takes place in Cold War-era Berlin, where invisible angels watch and comment on the lives of the city's inhabitants. The angel Damiel (Bruno Ganz) falls in love with a human woman and gives up his immortality to be with her.

Wings of Desire won the Best Direct award at Cannes and has since been widely acclaimed, with Roger Ebert including it on his Great Movies list. A US remake starring Nicolas Cage came out in 1993, but it doesn't come close to the haunting, black-and-white original.

'My Neighbor Totoro' (1988) - 8.1

In postwar Japan, two girls, Satsuki (Noriko Hidaka) and Mei (Chika Sakamoto) move to the country to stay with their mother, who is sick. There, they take part in a series of adventures with the spirits that live in the nearby forest.

It's easy to see why audiences embraced My Neighbor Totoro practically from its premiere. Its hand-drawn, watercolor-inspired animation is gorgeous, especially the cute/scary spirits. It's also slow-paced and meditative, more about emotion and atmosphere than plot. More than that, it's a warm-hearted and vibrant animated adventure with three-dimensional characters and terrific voice-acting. What's not to love?

'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006) - 8.2

Pan's Labyrinth is easily Guillermo Del Toro's scariest movie. It takes place in Spain during WWII and follows a young girl living with her cruel stepfather, an officer in the Spanish army. She finds escape in the woods near his property, where she comes across a dark parallel world inhabited by various beastly creatures. It's a beautifully-shot allegory, anchored by a great performance by Ivana Baquero in the lead role.

It's also notable for including some of the most imaginative movie monsters of the last two decades. Even more impressively, the creature design is mostly practical, relying on makeup and animatronics. Del Toro would work on a bigger canvas with Hellboy and Pacific Rim, but Pan's Labyrinth remains his crowning visual achievement.

'Princess Mononoke' (1997) - 8.4

Prince Ashitaka (Yōji Matsuda) defeats a demon in battle, but not before it bites and curses him. On his journey to find a cure, he meets all manner of bizarre characters and finds himself in the middle of a war between a mining colony and the gods of the forest.

Princess Mononoke is a classic Studio Ghibli film directed by Hayao Miyazaki, and possibly his most visually-striking work. It blends traditional hand-drawn animation with 3D rendering for certain effects, like Ashitaka's demon arm. It also features more action and a more fast-paced plot than most of his other films. It's a true fantasy epic and a sophisticated allegory about humanity's relationship with nature.

'Spirited Away' (2001) - 8.6

Ten-year-old Chihiro (Rumi Hiiragi/Daveigh Chase) and her family move to the suburbs, where she stumbles on the magical world of the spirits known as Kami. However, it has a dark side: the witch Yubaba (Mari Natsuki/Suzanne Pleshette) transforms Chihiro's parents into pigs and forces her to work in Yubaba's bathhouse. In secret, Chiro begins planning a way to save her parents and return to the mortal world.

Spirited Away is Miyazaki's most iconic film, hands down. It builds on the foundations laid by My Neighbor Totoro and Princess Mononoke but is grander in pretty much every way. Visually, the film is endlessly imaginative – it offers no shortage of distinctive, memorable magical creatures, from the dragon Haku to the masked ghost No-Face. An authentic feel pervades the whole movie, from the imagery to the characters. It's a mature, emotional tale that audiences are sure to keep returning to for many decades to come.

