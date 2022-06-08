Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular Manga out, and in 2020 the first season captured the attention of new and tenured anime watchers alike. With influence and inspiration from Naruto and Bleach, JJK has catapulted to the top of many people's favorite anime lists.

It's no secret that one of anime's huge draws is the fights, and Jujutsu Kaisen has some of the best out there. Whether it's a one-on-one fight like Gojo and Jogo, or a Cursed Spirit getting jumped by multiple Sorcerers, like Mahito against Nanami and Itadori, studio MAPPA really outdid themselves in season one.

Panda vs Mechamaru

The battle of the two creations. Panda and Mechamaru showed off their unique abilities and forms in their fight during the Goodwill Event. Panda's different forms and his multiple cores allow him to survive significant blows from Mechamaru, who is actually a robot controlled from a remote location by Kokichi.

Kokichi is a student who has skin that is scarred and legs too weak to support him. He is connected to a ton of tubes in a bathtub, but still has an awesome way to be a Sorcerer. Panda delivers the final blow in his Brawler phase after tricking Mechamaru into thinking he destroyed his final core.

Gojo vs Sukuna

The first time we get to see Satoru Gojo in action. The strongest character in all of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo makes short work of Sukuna, the King of Curses, and the one who inhabits Itadori.

Something JJK does really well is that it comes out of the gate swinging. Gojo and Sakuna are the strongest Curse and Sorcerer in the anime, and they fight (however briefly) in episode two. Just a taste of what's to come.

Maki vs Mai

The twins, Maki, who possesses no cursed energy, and Mai, who possesses little cursed energy. Maki uses her cursed weapons to fight, while her sister Mai infuses her cursed energy into the bullets in her gun.

It's a fight filled with animosity between the sisters. Mai tries her best, even surprising Maki with a seventh bullet she constructs from her Cursed Energy, but in the end, Maki is victorious. It's noteworthy that before this fight, Maki easily overwhelms Kasumi, too.

Itadori/Sukuna vs Finger Bearer

The main protagonist is severely outmatched in this fight, and one thing about Jujutsu Kaisen is if you're outmatched, you're not going to win. There are no lucky breaks or digging deep for inspiration in this anime, a Special-Grade Cursed Spirit has no problems with Itadori.

Once Itadori bought enough time for Megumi to flee the school, he unleashed Sukuna. Even though this Cursed Spirit was a Special Grade (like Sukuna), it was still severely outclassed by the King of Curses. Sukuna uses his Domain Expansion: Malevolent Shrine, for the first time and finishes the Finger Bearer with ease.

Megumi vs Finger Bearer

A chance at redemption for Megumi, who fled the first encounter against a Finger Bearer and left it to Itadori (and Sukuna). This time, Megumi shows he isn't afraid of a fight, and is actually much stronger than he has lead on.

Pushed to his limit, Megumi unleashes his Domain Expansion: Chimera Shadow Garden. It's the first time Megumi isn't his usual cool, calm, collected self, and he releases a very strong technique to overwhelm the Finger Bearer and exercise it.

Nanami vs Mahito

Nanami, maybe the most effortlessly cool character in all of JJK, takes on the soul-altering Mahito in the sewers. Nanami's Binding Vow (which limits Cursed Energy) is only active when Nanami is on the clock at Jujutsu High, but the minute he's off, he's on overtime and his Binding Vow is lifted.

Nanami's techniques are showed off on full display here, and it becomes clear how big of a threat Mahito is. Nanami must have a tactical retreat but is able to sever Mahito's hand and leg during the fight, as well as leave him under rubble.

Gojo vs Jogo

Another Gojo fight, another absolute beat down. Gojo actually uses most of this fight to explain his Infinity technique to his opponent, which makes Jogo infuriated because it is completely disrespectful. Gojo takes it a step further by teleporting Itadori to the battlefield, so he can observe.

Jogo then unleashes his Domain Expansion: Coffin of the Iron Mountain, which is instantly and easily overpowered and wiped out by Gojo's Domain Expansion: Unlimited Void. Gojo then proceeds to rip Jogo's head off, easy W.

Itadori & Nanami vs Mahito

After Mahito kills Junpei in a shocking twist, Itadori flies into a rage and tries to land as many blows as he can. Mahito declares Itadori to be his natural mortal enemy, and then Nanami steps in for round two against Mahito.

Together, Nanami and Itadori are able to identify a weakness in Mahito, and proceed to deliver the second-best tag team beat down in season one. Mahito activates his Domanin Expansion to capture Nanami, but because it is incomplete, Itadori is able to break through easily and force Mahito to flea yet again.

Itadori & Nobara vs Eso & Kechizu

This fight takes place while Megumi is fighting the Finger Bearer one on one. The Cursed Womb: Death Painting brothers, Eso and Kechizu, seem to have the upper hand on the first-year Sorcerers. Unfortunately for the Cursed Brothers, Itadori and Nobara prove to be the worst matchup for them.

Itadori's gifted physical attributes, along with being Sukuna's vessel, make him resistant to any type of poison or rot, and Nobara uses the Brothers blood in her system to deal damage with her Straw Doll Technique: Resonance. The fight ends with a spectacle, as Itadori and Nobara are able to land a duel Black Flash finishing blow.

Itadori & Todo vs Hanami

The best tag-team fight on the list. It starts with Todo on the sideline, pushing Itadori to use Black Flash and control his cursed energy, before he jumps into the fight. With Todo's instruction, Itadori is able to match Nanami's famed four consecutive Black Flash assaults.

With Todo invigorated, he tags in and uses his Boogie Woogie technique, swapping places with Itadori and landing blow after blow. It's one of the coolest and funnest moments in season one. While the tag-team of best friends isn't able to deliver the final blow, Gojo shows up and puts on the finishing touches.

